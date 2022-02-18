Boys Hockey Regional Finals
Hudson 9, Wisconsin Rapids 0
New Richmond 15, Webster/Frederic co-op 2
River Falls 4, Regis/Altoona/McDonnell 3 (2OT)
Somerset 9, Menomonie 2
Girls Hockey Regional Finals
Hudson 7, Black River Falls 1
Western Wisconsin Stars 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2
Boys Basketball
Eau Claire North 58, Hudson 51
River Falls 63, Menomonie 62 (OT)
New Richmond 94, Rice Lake 92
Girls Basketball
Baldwin-Woodville 55, St. Croix Central 34
Somerset 66, Amery 49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.