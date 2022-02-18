Scoreboard

Boys Hockey Regional Finals

Hudson 9, Wisconsin Rapids 0

New Richmond 15, Webster/Frederic co-op 2

River Falls 4, Regis/Altoona/McDonnell 3 (2OT)

Somerset 9, Menomonie 2

Girls Hockey Regional Finals

Hudson 7, Black River Falls 1

Western Wisconsin Stars 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire North 58, Hudson 51

River Falls 63, Menomonie 62 (OT)

New Richmond 94, Rice Lake 92

Girls Basketball

Baldwin-Woodville 55, St. Croix Central 34

Somerset 66, Amery 49

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you