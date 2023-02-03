Boys Basketball
River Falls 72, New Richmond 58
Girls Basketball
Somerset 56, St. Croix Central 35
Boys Hockey
New Richmond 5, Hudson 3
River Falls 5, Rice Lake 3
Somerset 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley Fusion 3, Coulee Region 2
