Boys Basketball
St. Croix Central 73, Amery 57
Girls Basketball
Hudson 73, New Richmond 47
River Falls 72, Rice Lake 61
Boys Hockey
Hudson 5, Eau Claire North 0
River Falls 3, Menomonie 1
New Richmond 8, Rice Lake 1
Bloomington-Kennedy 3, Somerset 1
Girls Hockey
Hudson 7, Black River Falls 1
Superior 8, Western Wisconsin Stars 1
