Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Hudson 55, Chippewa Falls 52

New Richmond 87, Somerset 73

Girls Basketball

St. Croix Central at Prescott

Boys Hockey

Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls 0

River Falls 3, Rice Lake 2

Eau Claire Memorial 2, New Richmond 1 (OT)

Girls Hockey

Hayward 5, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1

Wrestling

Hudson 70, Eau Claire North 11

New Richmond 58, Rice Lake 18

