Boys Basketball
Hudson 55, Chippewa Falls 52
New Richmond 87, Somerset 73
Girls Basketball
St. Croix Central at Prescott
Boys Hockey
Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls 0
River Falls 3, Rice Lake 2
Eau Claire Memorial 2, New Richmond 1 (OT)
Girls Hockey
Hayward 5, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1
Wrestling
Hudson 70, Eau Claire North 11
New Richmond 58, Rice Lake 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.