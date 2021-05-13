New Richmond felt right at home at its Middle Border Conference track and field quad Thursday, May 13.
The Tiger boys dominated the competition by totalling 140 points while Osceola was a distant second with 895, St. Croix Central was third with 43-5 and Baldwin-Woodville fourth with 10.
Things were a little tighter on the girls’ side, with New Richmond finishing with 83 points followed by Osceola with 70.5, Baldwin-Woodville with 51.5 and St. Croix Central with 45.
New Richmond’s boys swept the top three spots in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes and took the top two spots in three other events while posting a total of 12 first place finishes.
Alex Jarchow was a triple winner for the Tigers, taking first in the discus with a throw of 118-feet, 9-inches, the high jump with a leap of 6-feet, and the triple jump with a distance of 41-03. Teammate Tayven George was second in the discus with a toss of 113-06.
Andrew Trandahl led a one-two-three Tiger sweep in both the 100 and 200 meter dash races, winning the 100 in 10.87 second and the 200 in 22.64. Ethan Tuberville was second in the 100 in 11.23 and Brock Unger was third in 11.57, while Kennan Stowers took second in the 200 in 22.69 seconds and Tuberville was third in 23.14.
Thomas Casey also took first in two events-- winning the 110 hurdles by nearly four seconds with a time of 16.59 seconds, and the 300 hurdles in 43.93.
Stowers cleared 21-01.5 to win the long jump and Brock Unger was second with 20-1.5 while Max Blader added a first place time of 1 minute, 59.84 seconds in the 800 meter run and Cale Bishop was second in 2:02.7. Drew Brinkman won the 400 in 56.2 seconds and the Tiger boys also took first in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays.
New Richmond’s girls were led by Dylann Powers and Addie Zinck with a pair of wins each. Powers edged teammate Angie Blinderman by two-tenths of a second to win the 100 meter dash in 13.16 seconds, and cleared 16-06.25 to win the long jump, while Zinck took first in the 100 hurdles in 16.54 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 49.9.
Anna Fitzgerald posted a first place time of 5:51.44 in the 1600 meter run and Kayla Harris was second in 5:52.03, while Barb Kling won the high jump with a leap of 4-10 and Sydney Unruh won the triple jump with a distance of 30-05.
St. Croix Central’s Payton Merth took first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.87 seconds and Kathryn Larson won the shot put with a throw of 32-06 while Sydney Burgess took first in the discus with a toss of 102-02.
Jakob Eggen took first in the 3200 meter run for the Panther boys with a time of 10:19.46.
