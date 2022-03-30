Hudson’s boys swept the top two spots in three events, and posted four first place finishes overall, while the Raider girls turned in two first place efforts at the Hudson Indoor Track and Field Invitational Tuesday at UW-River Falls’ Knowles Center.
Hudson, River Falls, Eau Claire Memorial, Rice Lake and St. Croix Prep participated at the meet. No team scores were kept.
Hudson’s boys had six runners reach the finals in the 55 meter hurdles, with Jaiden Warner winning in 8.88 seconds and Henry Bosler second in 9.08. Alex Ewig won the 200 meter dash in 24.19 second and Owen Marnell was second in 24.66, while River Falls’ Alexander Fosler finished third in 25.0 seconds.
Hudson’s Addisu Haverly won the 1600 meter run with a time 4:57.98, and Ethan Eilertson was second in 4:58.01, while The Raider boys got a first place time of 54.37 seconds from Lynden Coleman in the 400 meter dash.
Warner also took second in the triple jump with a distance of 37-feet, 5.5-inches, and Ewig was third in the 55 meter dash in 6.92 seconds, just behind teammate Ben Pruzek’s second place time of 6.87. Henry Czypruna was Hudson’s top finisher in the 800 meter run with a third place time of 2:09.55.
River Falls’ Ryan Briggs won the high jump with a leap of 5-6.
On the girls’ side, Hudson’s Ellen Somerville and Lanie Jilek took the top two spots in the 55 meter hurdles with times of 9.86 and 10.28 seconds, respectively, and Raider Haley Loewe won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:32.13. River Falls’ Abi Banitt took first in the high jump by clearing 4-8.
Loewe added a second place time of 1:07.66 in the 400 meter dash for Hudson, and Raider Ava Wilbur was second in the long jump with a distance of 14-07.25, while River Falls’ Lilly Jensen was second in the 1600 meter run in 6:08.19 and Wildcat Aeva Noreen took second in the triple jump with a distance of 29-07.25.
