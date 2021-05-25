After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stan Barr Track and Field Relays returned to New Richmond Tuesday, May 25, with all eight Middle Border Conference teams on hand.
The host Tigers swept the team competition in the 54th running of the boys’ meet and the 45th year for the girls.
