St. Croix Central senior Mya Kizer is all smiles as she is flanked by Two Rivers’ Mikaela Helling, left, and Winneconne’s Sophie Yetter on the awards podium after finishing third in the 3200 meter run at the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse Friday, June 25. It was Kizer’s second medal of the day after placing sixth in the 1600 meter run earlier in the day. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo