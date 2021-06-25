St. Croix Central senior Mya Kizer finally got to run at state. And she’s got a pair of medals to show for it.
After being robbed of the opportunity to compete at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships last year by the COVID pandemic, Kizer made the best of her final opportunity by taking home a third place medal in the 3200 meter run and a sixth place medal in the 1600 from the Division 2 state meet Thursday, June 25, in La Crosse.
“This feels amazing,” she said after earning her second medal of the day in the 3200. “I've been wanting to come here and compete for so long. And after not having a season last year, this is so special to me.”
Kizer started her day by placing sixth in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 5.36 seconds, nearly three seconds faster than her qualifying time.
Just over two hours later, she was one of four runners that set the pace in the 3200 and made a late charge to finish third in the race with a time of 11:14.73, nearly 16 full seconds faster than her seeded time.
Kizer said it was tough running the 1600 and 3200 in the same afternoon, but said she was still feeling good at the end of the 3200.
“Yeah, that was a little bit challenging,” she said. “But I just told myself, every other girl is in the same situation. So it's really not that much of a disadvantage, and I was really feeling it the last lap.”
Kizer placed 12th at the Division 2 state cross country championships last fall, and said getting to stand on the awards’ podium twice at the state track meet was a great way to end her high school career before heading off to the University of Akron.
“My goal was to just get to state,” she said. “I never really had goals to be on the podium. I knew that was something I wanted but I didn't think it would be actually possible. So I'm really proud of myself and excited for the future.”
Kizer’s classmate and fellow distance runner Jakob Eggen ran in both the boys 1600 and 3200 meter races-- placing 14th in the 1600 in 4:35.65 and 11th in the 3200 in 9:58.22-- while Panther junior Sydney Burgess placed 12th in the girls’ discus with a throw of 111-feet, 6-inches.
Somerset had a pair of representatives at the state meet, with senior Jackson Cook competing in both hurdle events while Caymen Gebheim was the lone freshman to qualify for the 16-thrower discus field.
Cook placed 12th in the 110 meter high hurdles with a time of 16.18 seconds and was 16th in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 43.93 seconds while Gebheim finished 11th in his state debut with a throw of 137-10.
Ellsworth, meanwhile, took home a pair of state titles in the sprint relays. Sophomore Bo Hines, senior Shane Lange, junior Ashten Quade and junior Max Grand combined for a title-winning time of 1:30.14 in the 4x200 relay before returning to the track less than an hour later to win the 4x100 in 43.35 seconds.
Ellsworth’s 4x400 boys’ team of senior Wyatt Blomberg, junior Kohl Flock, Lange and Quade placed eighth in 3:31.11.
Division 1 state meet Saturday
The state meet will conclude tomorrow with Division 1 athletes in the spotlight, and there will be plenty of area athletes on display.
The Hudson girls’ 4x800 meter relay team will run in the first race of the day at 11 a.m. while New Richmond’s Barb Kling and Hudson’s Laura Mahowald will compete in the girls’ high jump.
The girls’ 100 meter dash preliminaries will see River Falls’ Rebecca Randleman while the boys 100 prelims will feature a pair of New Richmond speedsters-- Andrew Trandahl and Ethan Turbeville-- before New Richmond’s Addie Zinck runs in the girls 100 hurdles preliminaries.
Afternoon action kicks off with New Richmond’s Kennan Stowers in the boys’ long jump and the 100 hurdle and 100 dash finals. River Falls’ Allison Weissinger will then compete in the girls 1600 meter run and Hudson’s Tony Weeks and New Richmond’s Max Blader run in the boys’ 1600.
Hudson’s and River Falls’ girls, and the New Richmond boys, will run the 4x200 meter relay followed by New Richmond’s Dyllan Powers in the girls’ 400 dash and River Falls Josua Linton and Robert Anderson in the boys’ 400.
Action continues with River Falls in the girls’ 4x100 relay and River Falls and New Richmond in the boys’ 4x100 before Zinck and Hudson’s Ellen Somerville take the track for the girls’ 300 low hurdles.
Hudson’s Alicia Belany will be up next in the girls’ 800 meter run and Blader and River Falls’ Grant Magnuson will run in the boys’ race before the 3200 meter run featuring Hudson’s Haley Loewe in the girls’ race and New Richmond’s Cale Bishop in the boys.
The day will conclude with the 4x400 meter relay, with Hudson and New Richmond girls and the New Richmond and River Falls boys competing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.