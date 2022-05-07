The New Richmond track and field team hosted the 55th running of the Stan Barr Relays Friday at the high school with 16 teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota on hand.
Anoka, Minn. took the girls team title while Hudson finished just one-half point behind in second. The host Tigers were third and River Falls was fourth while St. Croix Central placed 13th
Menomonie took first on the boys’ side and New Richmond was second while River Falls was third. Hudson placed seventh and Somerset was 11th while St. Croix Central finished 14th.
Among the highlights for the New Richmond girls was a first place effort in the 4x400 meter relay, where Angie Blinderman, Izzy Jensen, Ceana Dietz and Dyllan Powers combined for a time of 4 minutes, 12.81 seconds. Powers also took first in the long jump with a leap of 17-feet, 2-inches.
River Falls took the girls’ 4x200 relay, with Elise Frisbie, Abi Banitt, Brooklyn Silloway and Rebecca Randleman posting a time of 1:45.71, while Hudson’s Manon Field, Rebecca Belany, Ruby Mitchell and Haley Loewe won the 4x800 in 10:08.14.
Somerset’s Payton Fuller cleared 5-0 to win the girls’ high jump while St. Croix Central’s Ella Hawkins tied for first in the pole vault with a height of 9-0.
River Falls’ boys won the 4x100 meter throwers relay, with Landyn Zepczyk, Montgomery Wilson, Lucas Johnson and Cade Myszewski teaming up for a time of 49.57 seconds, while New Richmond took the 4x200, with Kennan Stowers, Miles Burke, Aidan Zinck and Brock Unger posting a time of 1:30.39.
Stowers also won the long jump with a leap of 21-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.