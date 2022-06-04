River Falls’ Isaac Carns takes the baton from teammate Jordan Karras for the third leg of the preliminaries of the boys’ Division 1 4x200 meter relay at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse. The team of Samuel Rixmann, Karras, Carns and Jacob Gilbertson qualified for Sunday’s finals with a time of 1 minute, 30.09 seconds. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo