It was a good day for local Division 1 relay teams on the first day of the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse Saturday, with Hudson’s girls bringing home medals in the 4x800 meter relay and New Richmond and River Falls qualifying a number of teams for Sunday’s finals.
The Raider girls’ 4x800 meter relay team of Manon Field, Rebecca Belany, Ruby Mitchell and Haley Loewe kicked off the day by earning a spot on the awards stand with a sixth place time of 9 minutes, 42.16 seconds in the first race of the day.
Both the New Richmond and River Falls boys’ 4x200 meter relay teams finished in the top ten to advance to Sunday’s finals. The Tigers’ team of Kennan Stowers, Brock Unger, Aidan Zinck and Ethan Turberville posted the sixth fastest qualifying time of 1:29.71, while the Wildcats’ team of Samuel Rixmann, Jordan Karras, Isaac Carns and Jacob Gilbertson had the eighth fastest time of 1:30.09. Carns also earned the final qualifying spot in the 300 hurdles with a tenth place time of 40.86 seconds.
New Richmond’s boys also advanced in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. In the 4x100, Andrew Trandahl, Stowers, Unger and Turbeville combined for a time of 42.74 seconds– the fourth fastest qualifying time, while in the 4x400, Vance Landa, Drew Brinkman, Stowers and Unger put together the eighth fastest qualifying time of 3:26.97. Turbeville also qualified for the finals in the 200 meter dash with a 22.22 seconds– fifth fastest in the field.
New Richmond’s girls 4x400 relay team will also run in Sunday’s finals with the ninth fastest qualifying time after Angie Blinderman, Ceanna Dietz, Izzy Jensen and Dyllan Powers ran a 4:03.74 Saturday.
River Falls’ girls advanced two relay teams through to Sunday– Elise Frisbie, Morgan Prigge, Brooklyn Silloway and Rebecca Randleman in the 4x200, and Frisbie, Allie Humburg, Silloway and Randleman in the 4x100. The 4x200 team ran a 1:45.9 Saturday and the 4x100 team finished in 49.9 seconds to both earn the 10th and final qualifying spot.
New Richmond’s girls’ 4x100 team of Sydney Unruh, Powers, Katelynn Doehrmann and Blinderman finished 16th overall in 50.53 seconds, while the 4x200 team of Blinderman, Doehrmann, Izzy Jensen and Powers was disqualified.
Hudson’s William Coenen just missed medaling in the boys’ high jump with a seventh place height of 6-feet, 4-inches, while Henry Czypruna finished 22nd in the 800 meter run in 2:02.57. Ella Carstensen finished 19th in the girls’ 300 meter hurdles in 48.6 seconds, and Manon Field finished 21st in the girls 400 meter dash in 1:02.81.
River Falls’ Brianna Strehlau finished 21st overall in the 100 meter hurdles 15.98 seconds.
In addition to Saturday’s qualifiers, Powers will compete in the girls’ long jump on Sunday and Hudson’s Rebecca Belany will run in the girls’ 800 meters.
Somerset’s Gebheim fourth in D2 discus
Somerset sophomore Caymen Gebheim made the most of his second appearance in the Division 2 portion of the state meet by placing fourth in the boys discus Saturday with a throw of 155-feet, 11-inches.
St. Croix Central sophomore Payton Merth will run in the girls’ Division 2 300 meter hurdle finals Sunday after qualifying with the fifth fastest time of 46.89 seconds. Somerset sophomore Conrad Webb will also compete Sunday in the boys’ Division 2 high jump.
