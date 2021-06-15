Hudson’s girls and New Richmond boys’ won team titles at the Division 1 track and field regional in Hudson Monday while St. Croix Central’s boys took home a Division 2 title from Bloomer. Here’s a list of area athletes, with their regional placings and performances, who will be advancing to the Division 1 sectional meet at D.C. Everest and the Division 2 sectional in Osceola this Thursday, June 17.
Division 1 Girls
Hudson-- Audrey Hatfield, discus (1st--116-3) and shot put (1st-- 43-5.5); Laura Mahahwold, high jump (1st--5-1); Molly Kallenbach, triple jump (1st--36-03.5) and 100 dash (3rd-- 12.64); Ellen Somersville, 300 hurdles (1st-- 49.12); Alicia Belany, 800 run (1st-- 2:25.53); 4x400 relay-- Alicia Belany, Ellen Somerville, Manon Field, Ruby Mitchell (1st-- 4:11.5); 4x800 relay-- Manon Field, Ruby Mitchell, Alicia Belany, Haley Loewe (1st-- 10:29.7); Ruby Mitchell, 800 run (2nd-- 2:26.77); Haley Loewe, 3200 run (2nd-- 11:27.49); Amber Robey, triple jump (2nd-- 32-10.5); 4x100 relay-- Ava Wilber, Mikayla Kallenbach, Carolyn Shumaker, Molly Kallenbach (2nd-- 51.66); 4x200 relay-- Ava Wilber, Mikayla Kallenbach, Carolyn Shumaker, Molly Kallenbach (2nd-- 1:46.96); Ella Carstensen, triple jump (3rd--32-10) and 300 hurdles (3rd-- 50.08); Mikayla Kallenbach, 200 dash (3rd-- 26.75); Ava Wilbur, long jump (3rd-- 16-02.25); Manon Field, 400 dash (4th-- 1:02.16); Lilly Johnson, 200 dash (4th-- 27.81).
River Falls-- Allison Weissinger, 1600 run (1st-- 5:41.3); 4x100 relay-- Kyla Kubera, Brooklyn Silloway, Elise Frisbie, Rebecca Randleman (1st-- 51.24); 4x200 relay-- Kyla Kubera, Brooklyn Silloway, Elise Frisbie, Rebecca Randleman (1st-- 1:46.58); Isapela Pupungatoa, discus (2nd-- 97-0); Erin Syverson, 100 hurdles (2nd-- 16.16); Rebecca Randleman, 100 dash (2nd-- 12.63); Maddie Doerre, high jump (3rd--5-0); 4x400 relay-- Morgan Prigge, Abby Esterby, Lilly Jensen, Abi Banitt (3rd-- 4:19.17); Brianna Strehlau 100 hurdles (4th-- 16.24); Brooklyn Silloway, 100 dash (4th-- 12.72); Zoe Wise, triple jump (4th-- 32-08).
New Richmond-- Addie Zinck, 100 hurdles (1st--15.62) and 300 hurdles (3rd-- 50.02); Dylann Powers, 400 dash (2nd-- 59.52) and long jump (2nd-- 16-02.5); Barb Kling, high jump (2nd--5-0); Anna Fitzgerald, 1600 run (3rd-- 5:41.69); 4x400 relay-- Angie Blinderman, Addie Zinck, Barb Kling, Dyllan Powers (2nd-- 4:13.24); 4x800 relay-- Barb Kling, Vivian Roberts, Kayla Harris, Anna Fitzgerald (3rd-- 11.11.33); 4x20 relay-- Sydney Unruh, Emma Koepple, Izzy Jensen, Johanna Johnson (4th-- 1:53.42); 4x100 relay-- Sydney Unruh, Emma Koepple, Izzy Jensen, Angie Blinderman (4th-- 52.98).
Division 1 Boys
Hudson-- Joshua Cable, pole vault (1st-- 12-6); Gabe Dougherty, pole vault (2nd-- 12-0); Tony Weeks, 1600 run (2nd-- 4:42.17); Alex Ewig, long jump (3rd-- 20-06) and triple jump (3rd-- 42-03); William Coenen, high jump (3rd-- 5-9); Holden Luetkens, discus (3rd-- 134-11); 4x800-- John Hambleton, Ethan Eilertson, Connor Faust, Drew Loewe (4th-- 9:04.35); Addisu Haverly, 1600 run (4th-- 4:48.69); 4x20 relay-- Lynden Coleman, Ben Pruzek, Charles Dean, Owen Marnell (4th-- 1:34.09); Henry Czupryna, 3200 run (4th-- 10:45.03); John Witcher, high jump (4th-- 5-8).
River Falls-- Josh Linton, 400 dash (1st-- 51.58); Grant Magnuson, 800 run (1st-- 1:59.45); Alex Myszewski, triple jump (1st-- 42-08); 4x400 relay-- Zackary Nye, Isaac Carns, Joshua Linton, Grant Magnuson (1st-- 3:29.47); Jordan Karras, high jump (2nd-- 5-10); Samuel Rixmann, 200 dash (2nd-- 22.76); 4x100 relay--Samuel Rixmann, Jacob Gilbertson, Alex Myszewski, Alexander Fosler (2nd-- 44.44); 4x200 relay-- Samuel Rixmann, Nathan Weick, Alex Myszewski, Zackary Nye (2nd-- 1:32.46); Robert Anderson, 400 dash (3rd-- 53.5).
New Richmond-- Max Blader, 1600 run (1st-- 4:33.4) and 800 run (2nd-- 1:59.51); Kennan Stowers, long jump (1st-- 21-0.5); Ethan Turbrville, 100 dash (1st-- 10.78); Cale Bishop, 3200 run (1st-- 10:05.41); 4x100 relay-- Kennan Stowers, Ethan Turbeville, Brock Unger, Andrew Trandahl (1st-- 43.54); 4x200 relay-- Kennan Stowers, Brock Unger, Andrew Trandahl, Ethan Turbeville (1st-- 1:30.42); 4x800 relay-- Chase Matuszak, Jacob Doehrmann, Drew Brinkman, Cale Bishop (1st-- 8:38.06); Thomas Casey, 110 hurdles (2nd-- 15.64) and 300 hurdles (3rd-- 43.21); Andrew Trandahl, 100 dash (2nd-- 10.84); 4x400 relay-- Brock Unger, Thomas Casey, Max Blader, Kennan Stowers (2nd-- 3:29.82), Brian Schubert, 400 dash (4th-- 55.16); Aidan Zinck, 200 dash (4th-- 23.09): Alex Jarchow, discus (4th-- 133-06).
Division 2 Girls
St. Croix Central-- Mya Kizer, 1600 run (1st-- 5:29.19) and 3200 run (1st-- 11:36.25); Payton Merth, 300 hurdles (1st-- 48.67), 100 hurdles (3rd-- 18.18) and long jump (4th-- 15-06.75); Sydney Burgess, discus (1st-- 113-05) and shot put (3rd-- 32-03.5); 4x800 relay-- Kaitlyn Carlson, Sydney Carlson, Aubri Petersohn, Sidnie Roshell (1st-- 11:24.17); Kathryn Larson, discus (2nd-- 96-06); Jenna Rogan, high jump (3rd-- 4-8); Kaitlyn Carlson, 1600 run (4th-- 5:53.4).
Somerset-- Adeline Goeltl, 3200 run (2nd-- 12:20.4); Payton Fuller, high jump (2nd-- 5-0); 4x100 relay- Payton Fuller, Abbey Skramstad, Sophia Emmert, Brooke Olson (4th-- 54.32); 4x200 relay-- Sophia Emmert, Payton Fuller, Abbey Skramstad, Pebbles Vanasse (4th-- 1:57.81).
Division 2 Boys
St. Croix Central-- Cougar Holder, 800 run (1st-- 2:07.69), triple jump (1st-- 39-10.5) and 1600 run (2nd-- 4:46.68); Jakob Eggen, 1600 run (1st-- 4:45.03) and 3200 run (1st-- 10:30.03); AJ Holmgren, discus (2nd-- 121-05), shot put (4th-- 39-08); Kade Rogers, pole vault (2nd-- 9-0); Cameron Tredal, 110 hurdles (3rd-- 19.02) and 300 hurdles (4th-- 46.21); Ryan Gunderson, discus (3rd-- 120-06); Zach Steffensen, shot put (3rd-- 39-11.25); Brody Peissig, triple jump (4th-- 37-04.25); Joel Fraser, pole vault (4th-- 8-9); 4x200 relay-- Jayden Boyce, Derek Weber, Rob Munson, Cameron Tredal (4th-- 1:41.55).
Somerset-- Jackson Cook, 110 hurdles (1st-- 16.53) and 300 hurdles (1st-- 42.8); Caymen Gebheim, discus (1st-- 140-07) and shot put (2nd-- 41-10); Jeremiah Richard, shot put (1st-- 43-05) and discus (4th-- 109-04); Dylan Leccia, high jump (3rd--5-6); 4x100 relay-- Zach Maitrejean, Julius Cook, Caymen Gebheim, Conrad Webb (4th-- 47.25).
