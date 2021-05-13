A pair of former Hudson High School teammates each claimed individual titles for their respective schools at the WIAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted by UW-River Falls May 7-8.
Lucy Fashingbauer, a 2017 Hudson graduate and senior at UW-La Crosse, won the women’s 400 meter dash with a time of 56.9 seconds while UW-River Falls junior Lexi LeFever, a 2018 HHS grad, took the long jump title with a leap of 5.81 meters (19-feet, 06 inches).
Fashingbauer also helped the UW-La Crosse 4x400 meter relay team to a first place time of 3 minutes, 54.5 seconds, while LeFever added a second place finish in the 200 meter dash and placed third in the 100 meter dash.
The UW-La Crosse women captured their ninth straight WIAC team title while the UW-River Falls women finished fifth.
In the men’s competition, UW-River Falls sophomore Dylan Wachter of New Richmond placed second in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:54.10.
Members of both the men's and women's teams will compete for the next two weeks at last chance meets to try and qualify for the NCAA DIII Outdoor Track and Field Championships May 27-29 in Greensboro, N.C. The top 19 women and the top 17 men in each event will qualify for nationals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.