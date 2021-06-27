New Richmond senior Max Blader approaches the finish line in a downpour in the boys’ 1600 meter run at the WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships Saturday, June 26, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse. Blader finished eighth in the race and 11th in the 800 meter run and helped the Tigers’ 4x400 meter relay team to a 12th place finish as the Tiger boys’ finished 10th out of 57 teams. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo