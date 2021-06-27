It was a wet final day at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse Saturday, June 26, but that didn’t stop area Division 1 athletes from showing they were among the best in the state.
New Richmond’s boys brought home three medals, River Falls’ boys captured two, and the River Falls and Hudson girls earned one apiece as the three-day event wrapped up at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-La Crosse.
Sophomore Ethan Turbeville had a hand in all three of the Tiger boys’ top-six finishes. After qualifying for the finals in the 100 meter dash with the sixth fastest time of 11.11 seconds, he ran an 11.05 in the finals to capture second place, just two-tenths of a second behind winner Sam Blaskowski of Oshkosh West.
Turbeville also teamed up with junior Kennan Stowers, junior Brock Unger and sophomore Andrew Trandahl for a third place time of 1 minute, 31.24 seconds in the 4x200 meter relay and a fifth place time of 43.85 seconds in the 4x100 meter relay.
River Falls’ senior Grant Magnuson made a late surge in the 800 meter run to finish second with a time of 1:55.5 and ended the day by teaming up with sophomore Zackary Nye, junior Isaac Carns, and senior Joshua Linton for a fourth place time of 3:25.36 in the 4x400 meter relay.
On the girls’ side, Hudson senior Audrey Hatfield placed third in the shot put with a throw of 41-feet, 1.25-inches, and the River Falls’ 4x200 meter relay team of senior Kyle Kubera, sophomore Brooklyn Silloway, junior Elise Frisbie and sophomore Rebecca Randleman finished fifth in 1:46.51.
