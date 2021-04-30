Big Rivers Conference track and field teams got together for the first time this season Friday, April 30 and Hudson made the most of it by sweeping River Falls and Eau Claire North in a triangular at Raider Stadium.
The Raider girls totalled 111 points while River Falls scored 67 and Eau Claire North just five. Hudson’s boys finished with 96 points and River Falls had 74 while Eau Claire North finished with 16.
Hudson’s Audrey Hatfield and Haley Loewe turned in the top performances in the state in their respective events so far this season, with Hatfield winning the shot put with a throw of 38-feet, 8-inches and Loewe taking first in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11 minutes 33.17 seconds.
Hatfield also won the discus with a throw of 103-01 while Loewe teamed up with Sophie Czupryna, Ana Martins, and Manon Field for a winning time of 11:05.8 in the 4x800 meter relay.
The foursome of Ava Wilber, Mikayla Kallenbach, Amber Robey, and Molly Kallenbach went on to win both the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays with times of 53.13 seconds and 1:51.29, respectively, while Mikayla Kallenbach won the long jump with a leap of 14-5.5 and Molly Kallenbach took first in the triple jump with a leap of 33-10.75.
Reilly Bishop added a first place leap of 7-6 for the Raider girls in the pole vault.
Hudson’s boys got a top-ten time of 10:01.84 from Tony Weeks in the 3200 meter run, and Weeks also anchored the Raiders’ 4x800 meter relay team, following Jakub Kudrle, John Hambleton and Braden Meyer for a winning time of 9:50.57.
Joseph Newell, Paul Phillipson, Ben Pruzek, and Owen Marnell won the 4x200 meter relay in 1:39.59 and Ayden Munro, Bryce Meyer, Van Keech, and Pruzek won the 4x100 relay in 45.73 seconds, while Munro won the 100 meter dash in 11.91 seconds.
Jaiden Warner won the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.73 seconds and William Coenen won the high jump with a leap of 5-8 while Josh Cable cleared 10-feet to take first in the pole vault.
River Falls’ boys were led by Alex Myszewski, who won the long jump with a leap of 19-0.25 and the triple jump with a distance of 40-0.
John Firth edged Hudson’s Calvin Douglas by one-hundredth of a second to win the 110 high hurdles in 19.66 seconds, and Zackary Nye won the 200 dash in 23.82 seconds while Josh Linton took the 400 in 52.84.
Morris Toppel posted a first place time of 2:17.55 in the 800 meter run while Grant Magnuson pulled away from the field on the final lap to win the 1600 in 4:51.46.
On the girls’ side, Erin Syverson won the 100 hurdles for the Wildcats in 19.42 seconds and Rebecca Randleman won the 200 meter dash in 27.83 seconds while Ambrea Kjos won the 400 in 1:04.83.
Lilly Jensen contributed a first place time of 2:40.66 in the 800 meter run, and Allison Weissinger won the 1600 in 5:42.79, while Morgan Prigge, Kjos, Abby Esterby and Weissinger won the 4x400 in 4:28.44.
