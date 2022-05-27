There will be plenty of local athletes competing at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships after qualifying at the Division 1 and Division 2 sectionals Thursday.
Hudson’s girls will have representatives in 11 events in the Division 1 portion of the meet next weekend in La Crosse while three Raider boys advanced. New Richmond is sending a total of 13 athletes to state in nine while River Falls qualified 12 athletes in 10 events.
Somerset will be represented in the boys’ Division 2 competition by Caymen Gebheim in the discus and Conrad Webb in the high jump.
Hudson’s girls racked up 77 points to finish third at the 16-team Division 1 sectional in Marshfield while River Falls was fifth with 52 and New Richmond was 10th with 36. D.C. Everest won the girls’ team title with 97.
Hudson’s Ella Carstensen and the Raider girls’ 4x800 meter relay teams won sectional titles along with the River Falls’ girls 4x200 meter relay team. On the boys’ side, New Richmond’s Ethan Turbeville won the sectional title in the 200 meter dash and River Falls’ Isaac Carns took home the 300 meter hurdle title.
Hudson’s Manon Field, Rebecca Belany, Ruby Mitchell and Haley Loewe kicked off the meet by winning the 4x800 meter relay in 9 minutes, 43.07 seconds, while Carstensen won the 300 meter hurdles in 47.57 seconds.
Loewe also qualified for state in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, finishing third in the 1600 in 5:10.85 and fourth in the 320 in 11:10.17, while Field took third in the 400 meter dash in 1:00.91, and Belany was third in the 800 meter run in 2:19.33. Ava Wilber advanced with a fourth place leap of 15-feet, 9.25-inches in the long jump and Reilly Bishop cleared 9-6 to take fourth and qualify in the pole vault.
Three Hudson boys made it to state with second place finishes– Henry Czypruna in the 800 meter run in 1:58.6 and William Coenen with a height of 6-3 in the high jump– while Lynden Colemen qualified with a fourth place time of 51.53 seconds in the 100 meter dash.
Turbeville led the New Richmond boys with a first place time of 22.27 seconds in the 200 meter dash and anchored the Tigers’ third place 4x100 meter relay team behind Andrew Trandahl, Kennan Stowers and Brock Unger, who qualified with a time of 43.39 seconds.
Stowers, Drew Brinkman, Vance Landa and Unger took third in the 4x400 relay in 3:26.75, while Mason Hughes advanced with a fourth place leap of 5-10 in the high jump and Parker Stephens qualified with a fourth place throw of 48-02.75 in the shot put.
The Tiger girls will be sending three relay teams to state, including the 4x100 team of Sydney Unruh, Dyllan Powers, Katelynn Doehrmann and Angie Blinderman after their second place time of 50.35 seconds. Blinderman, Doehrmann, Izzy Jensen and Powers advanced with a third place time of 1:45.66 in the 4x200, and Blinderman, Ceana Dietz, Jensen and Powers moved on with a third place time of 4:05.26 in the 4x400. Powers also qualified in the long jump with a third place leap of 16-05.5.
River Falls’ girls will also have three relay teams at state, led by sectional champions Elise Frisbie, Morgan Prigge, Brooklyn Silloway and Rebeca Randleman, who teamed up for a time of 1:44.34 in the 4x200.
Frisbie, Allie Humburg, Silloway and Randleman qualified in the 4x100 with a third place time of 50.42 seconds, while Prigge, Lilly Jensen, Allie Humburg and Ella Peters took fourth in the 4x40 in 4:08.59.
Randleman also qualified in the 100 meter dash with a second place time of 12.79 seconds, and Peters advanced in the 400 with a fourth place time of 1:00.94, while Brianna Strehlau took second in the 100 hurdles in 16.22 seconds to move on.
Carns won the boys’ 300 meter hurdle title in 40.46 seconds, and was part of the Wildcats’ 4x200 meter relay team along with Samuel Rixmann, Jordan Karras and Jacob Gilbertson that took third in 1:29.84, while Rixmann, Robert Anderson, Karras and Gilbertson qualified in the 4x100 with a fourth place time of 43.6 seconds.
The WIAA State Track and Field Championships will be held Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-La Crosse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.