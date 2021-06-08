Hudson’s Carolyn Shumaker and Molly Kallenbach, left, and River Falls’ Rebecca Randleman and Elise Frisbie, make the final exchange in the girls’ 4x200 meter relay at the Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships Monday, June 7, in Hudson. Kallenbach edged Frisbie by just under a second to give the Raiders a first place time of 1 minute, 47.37 seconds. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo