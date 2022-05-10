Lexi LeFever didn’t hear her 100 meter dash time when they announced it at the UW-River Falls track and field team’s first outdoor meet of the season April 2 at Hamline University in St. Paul. All she knew is that she had won.
“Then one of the other girls in the race said, ‘Hey Lexi, you just ran a 12.02,’” she said. “And I literally couldn’t believe it. I was freaking out.”
For good reason. Her time of 12.02 seconds wasn’t just a new meet record, it broke the 45 year-old UWRF school mark of 12.14 seconds set by Falcon Hall of Famer Jane Ubbelohde in 1977.
The Falcon junior and 2018 Hudson High School graduate said she’s been eying the record for a while.
“I was close to it last year but I just couldn't get it,” she said. “Then this professor kept mailing me saying that I'm getting close to it and he knew Jane really well, and how it's been a long time coming for someone to break the record. So it's an honor for me to be able to take that over from her.”
But LeFever was just getting started. Three weeks later, at the Phil Esten Challenge at UW-La Crosse, she broke a 21 year-old school record in the long jump with a leap of 19-feet, 3.25-inches, besting the previous mark of 19.175 set by Nicole Pronchinske in 2001. She now holds both the indoor and outdoor school long jump records as well as the indoor 55 meter, 60 meter and 200 meter dash records.
But about a month after finishing as national runner-up in the long jump at last year’s NCAA Division III Championships, LeFever wasn’t sure she’d still be in River Falls this spring.
After graduating from Hudson as a four-time state qualifier under coach Jami Holum in 2018, LeFever originally picked UW-Eau Claire to continue her track career. Then in the middle of the 2019-20 school year she decided to transfer.
“I just wasn't really there mentally or physically,” she said about her time at Eau Claire. Around that same time, former River Falls High School coach Colleen Sowa was hired as UWRF head coach, and LeFever knew Sowa well from their time competing against each other in high school.
“When I found out Coach Sowa was taking over as head coach for River Falls I was like, ‘OK, this is closer to home, I might as well go tour it,’” LeFever said. “And during the tour I literally fell in love with the school and her coaching philosophy and everything about it.”
But just as LeFever and Sowa began to click, COVID-19 shut everything down in March of 2020, wiping out both the Falcon indoor and outdoor seasons.
When LeFever finally made her UWRF debut a year later, she ran lifetime bests in both the 60 meter and 200 meter dash races and took first in the long jump in the first indoor meet of the season and was rewarded by being named the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division III National Athlete of the Week.
She went on to win every open event she entered during the 2020-21 campaign and established new indoor school records in the 60-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump on her way to being named the 2020-21 WIAC Track Performer of the Year.
She continued that success in the outdoor season, finishing as national runner-up in the long jump in Greensboro, N.C. last May. But she was working out at the Falcon Center over the summer when Sowa called her to tell her she had resigned to take a job as an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota.
We had a team meeting scheduled and I got a phone call from her before the team meeting,” LeFever recalled. “She wanted to tell me ahead of time what the meeting was going to be about and I couldn't believe it, because I just had one of the best track years of my life. And a lot of that, I believe, was because of her.”
LeFever understood Sowa couldn’t pass up an opportunity to coach in the Big 10, and fully supported her decision. But it left LeFever wondering what would come next for her.
“It was hard,” she said. “I didn't really know where we were at. I was in contact with the athletic directors and I was like, do I stay? Do I go? Do I transfer? I was very up in the air I guess you could say.”
LeFever said associate athletics director Kellen Wells-Mangold assured her the university was attracting a number of quality candidates, and LeFever and her teammates were encouraged to sit in on the interviews.
“It's really nice that the athletes got to be involved in the process,” she said.
On came new head coach Andy Eggerth, who LeFever said along with new assistant jump coach Klara Lyon, have helped her continue her assault on the Falcon record books.
“I'm actually really glad,” she said. “I didn't know what to expect with his training and I feel like I've been through enough coaches. But I guess you could say my long jump in particular has been way more consistent. Whenever I am on that runway I'm in the same amount of numbers every single time, which is what you really need in a long jumper to be the most consistent because that's just how you get better and better each time.”
LeFever is coming off a busy weekend at the WIAC Outdoor Championships at UW-La Crosse this past weekend, where she won the long jump title and placed fourth in both the 100 and 200 and helped the 4x100 meter relay team to a fourth place finish. She didn’t describe it as a “full taper,” but said she’s adjusted her training to be at her best for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships May 26-28 in Geneva, Ohio.
“The 100 is super fast this year for nationals,” she noted. “But I like to call myself a gamer so I'm hoping for big results.”
Le Fever said she will take her fifth “Covid-year” and return for her senior season of eligibility next year while completing her degrees in exercise sports science and coaching.
And what school record is she eying next?
“I'm still going for that 200 record,” she said, referring to the school outdoor mark of 24.58 seconds set by Alyssa Rasmussen in 2012. “It's fast, but I think before my time ends at River Falls I definitely can nab that one.”
And judging by what she’s accomplished so far in her career, and the fact she already owns the school indoor record, it would be a mistake to think she can’t.
