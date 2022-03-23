The spring high school track and field season officially kicked off Tuesday, March 22, with area teams competing at indoor meets at the UW-River Falls Knowles Center and UW-Stout’s Johnson Fieldhouse.
New Richmond hosted the 6-team New Richmond Indoor Invitational with River Falls at the Knowles Center while Hudson, St. Croix Central and Somerset were part of the 20-team Blue Devil Invitational at UW-Stout.
New Richmond’s boys set five new meet records at their invite, including two by Ethan Turberville. Turbeville posted first place and meet record times of 6.58 seconds in the 55 meter dash and 23.49 seconds in the 200 meter dash.
Mason Toth broke an 11 year-old record in the shot put with a winning throw of 50-feet, 4-inches, while Alex Jarchow took first in the triple jump with a meet-record distance of 42-03.
The Tiger boys posted five other first place finishes, including taking three of the top four spots in the high jump. Zane Habisch, Mason Hughes and Jarchow all cleared 5-8 with Habisch taking first, Hughes second and Jarchow fourth based on number of attempts.
Thomas Casey won the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 8.22 seconds while Kennan Stowers, Casey, Turbeville and Brock Unger won the 4x400 meter relay in 3 minutes, 51.21 seconds, and Drew Brinkman, RJ Amundson, Noah Hughes and Mason Hughes won the 4x800 in 9:26.26.
Stowers added a second place time of 56.44 seconds in the 400 meter dash and Konrad Knutson was second in the 1600 meter run in 4:49.48, while River Falls’ Quin Andrews was fourth in the 1600 in 5:05.77.
The Tigers’ 4x200 meter relay team of Unger, Miles Burke, Christian Germain and Adain Zinck finished second in 1:37.81.
On the girls’ side, the host Tigers swept the top three spots in the 200 meter dash with Angie Blinderman edging teammate Izzy Jensen by one-hundredth of a second to win in 28.36 seconds and Dyllan Powers placing third in 28.74.
Anna Fitzgerald won the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:09.71 and Jensen won the triple jump with a leap of 33-05.5 while Powers, Sydney Unruh, Violet Peterson and Johanna Johnson took first in the 4x200 meter relay in 1:58.28, and Blinderman, Jensen, Vivian Roberts and Powers took first in the 4x400 in 4:28.54.
River Falls’ Ella Peters won the 400 meter dash in 1:05.72.
Blinderman took second in the 55 meter dash in 7.7 seconds while Madeline Simpson cleared 8-feet to place second in the pole vault.
No team scores were kept.
Hudson girls win Blue Devil Invite
Hudson’s girls, boosted by six top-three finishes, won the team title at the Blue Devil Invite at UW-Stout with a total of 67 points while St. Croix Central finished ninth with 29.5.
The girls 1600 meter run turned into a battle between Hudson’s Haley Loewe and St. Croix Central’s Kaitlyn Carlson, with Loewe pulling away for a first place time of 5:34.3. Carlson was second in 5:53.93.
Manon Field contributed a second place time of 1:05.88 in the 400 meter dash to Hudson’s team score while Ava Wilbur posted a pair of third place finishes– in the 55 meter dash in 7.78 seconds and the 200 meter dash in 28.26 seconds. Brennan Foster also took third in the pole vault for Hudson by clearing 8-6, while Ella Carstensen was third in the triple jump with a distance of 31-feet.
St. Croix Central received a first place effort of 35-04 in the shot put from Katie Larson while Abby Lammers was third in the 400 meter dash in 1:06.44.
Hudson’s boys were led by Alex Ewig with a first place leap of 19-03.25 in the long jump, and William Coenen, who was one of four jumpers to clear 6-feet in the high jump, finishing second based on number of attempts. Ben Pruzek boosted Hudson’s team score with a third place time of 6.9 seconds in the 55 meter dash.
Somerset received a pair of third place finishes– from Andy Rojas in the triple jump with a leap of 19-01, and Adam Tryba in the 200 meter dash in 24.92 seconds. Zach Steffensen earned the Panthers’ best finish by placing third in the shot put with a throw of 42-07.
Menomonie won the boys team title with a score of 108 while Hudson was third with 40. Somerset tied Bloomer for 13th place with 13 points while St. Croix Central was 15th with 12 points.
