The New Richmond boys claimed the Big Rivers Conference title in their first season in the BRC since 2002 and Hudson’s girls earned the conference title for the sixth consecutive season at the BRC Track and Field Championships in Menomonie Monday.
New Richmond’s boys won six events to help them to a team score of 145 while Menomonie was right behind with 132.5. River Falls took third with 95 and Hudson was fifth with 79.
Hudson’s girls totalled a first place total of 147 and Eau Claire Memorial was a distant second with 106 while New Richmond took third with 101 and River Falls was fourth with 93.5.
New Richmond’s boys piled up points in the sprints, setting a BRC record in the 4x100 meter relay while out dueling River Falls and Hudson to earn first place finishes in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes.
The Tigers’ 4x100 meter relay team of Andrew Trandahl, Miles Burke, Aidan Zinck and Ethan Turberville combined for a new meet record of 43.6 seconds, breaking the old mark of 43.71 set by Hudson in 2011, to highlight the Tigers’ day.
Turberville also won both the 100 and 200 meter races in which the top five runners in both events finished within less than a second of each other.
Turberville won the 100 in 10.92 seconds and Tiger teammate Brock Unger was second in 11.04 while River Falls’ Jacob Gilbertson placed third in 11.11, Trandahl took fourth in 11.27 and Wildcat Jordan Karras was fifth in 11.27.
In the 200, Turberville was first in 22.18 seconds and Gilbertson placed second in 22.35 while Unger was third in 22.5, Zinck finished fourth in 22.98 and Hudson’s Alex Ewig was fifth in 23.02.
Unger took the 400 meter dash title in 50.57 seconds and Tiger teammate Vance Landa was second in 51.43 while Hudson’s Lynden Coleman placed third in 51.91 and River Falls’ Robert Anderson took fourth in 52.11.
New Richmond, Hudson and River Falls also battled it out in the 4x400 relay, with New Richmond’s Kennan Stowers, Jacob Doehrmann, Drew Brinkman and Landa winning in 3 minutes, 31.79 seconds. Hudson’s Ross Yaeger, Joseph Newell, Henry Czypruna and Coleman were second in 3:32.14 while River Falls’ Anderson, Morris Toppel, Marcus Benedict and Isaac Carns took third in 3:33.05.
River Falls took the 4x200 meter relay title, with Karras, Isaac Carns, Trey Hartung and Gilbertson winning in 1:33.76, while Hudson’s Czypruna beat Menomonie Jude Ogden by just less than two-tenths of a second to win the 800 meter title in 2:00.81.
Hudson’s girls started the day with a first place time of 10:10.21 from Manon Field, Rebecca Belany, Ruby Mitchell and Haley Loewe in the 4x800 meter relay.
Ella Carstensen led a one-two Raider sweep in the 300 hurdles, winning with a time of 49.32 seconds while teammate Ellen Somerville was second in 52.00. Carstensen also won the triple jump with a leap of 33-1, while New Richmond’s Sydney Unruh took second at 32.6.5.
New Richmond, Hudson and River Falls took the top three spots in the girls 4x400. Ceana Dietz, Lillian Carlson, Izzy Jensen and Dyllan Powers teamed up for a first place time of 4:15.24 for the Tigers, and Somerville, Carstensen, Mitchell and Field of Hudson were second in 4:17.91, while River Falls’ Morgan Prigge, Emily Van Ausdale, Allie Humburg and Ella Peters took third in 4:20.23.
Dietz won the 800 meter run title for the Tigers with a time of 2:24.43, just over a second faster than River Falls’ Lilly Jensen while Hudson’s Belany was third in 2:27.89.
River Falls Brianna Strehlau edged Somerville by three-tenths of a second to win the 100 hurdle title in 16.55 seconds, while the Wildcats’ 4x200 meter relay team of Elise Frisbie, Abi Banitt, Allie Humburg and Rebecca Randleman claimed first with a time of 1:47.88.
