Thomas Casey won both hurdle races and New Richmond’s boy posted eight first place finishes to win the team title at a Middle Border Conference track and field quad hosted by St. Croix Central Tuesday, May 18, in Hammond.
The Tiger boys totaled 97.5 points while Ellsworth was second with 71.5. Host St. Croix Central was third with 57 followed by Prescott with 43.
Casey won the 110 meter high hurdles with a time of 16.86 seconds and took first in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 46.43. Andrew Trandahl continued his domination in the 100 meter dash with a first place time of 11.22 seconds and Max Blader won the 400 in 52.56 seconds while Cale Bishop took first in the 1600 meter run in 4 minutes, 32.87 seconds.
Blader also anchored the Tiger boys’ first place 4x400 relay team, combining with Kennan Stowers, Brock Unger and Drew Brinkman for a time of 3:38.49.
In the field events, Brock Carlson cleared 9-feet, 6-inches to win the pole vault and Sam Lapean won the shot put with a throw of 49-01.
St. Croix Central’s boys got a pair of wins from Cougar Holder, who won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:09.44 and the triple jump with a distance of 39-07. AJ Holmgren added a first place throw of 112-11 in the discus.
On the girls’ side, St. Croix Central posted six first place finishes to finish second with 67.5 total points. Prescott was first with 103 while New Richmond took third with 61 and Ellsworth was fourth with 32.5.
The Panther girls dominated the distance races with Kaitlyn Carlson winning the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:46.4 and Mya Kizer taking the 3200 in 11:18.14. Carlson and Kizer also teamed up with Sydney Carlson and Aubri Petersohn for a first place time of 11:01.07 in the 4x800 meter relay.
Payton Merth contributed a first place time of 51.83 seconds in the 300 low hurdles and Sidnie Roshell won the high jump with a leap of 4-8 while Sydney Burgess took first in the discus with a throw of 109-07.
New Richmond’s girls got first place times of 17.28 seconds in the 100 hurdles from Addie Zinck, and 1:03.58 in the 400 meter dash from Barb Kling.
Somerset competes at Amery MBC Quad
Somerset’s boys placed third and the Spartan girls took fourth at a Middle Border Conference quad in Amery Tuesday, May 18.
Zach Maitrejean won the boys’ 400 meter dash for the Spartan boys with a time of 57 seconds flat, while Jackson Cook took first in the 110 meter hurdles in 16.69 seconds.
In the girls’ competition, Payton Fuller won the 200 meter dash with a time of 29.16 seconds and Abbey Skramstad took the triple jump with a leap 30-04.25, while Marissa German, Allisa Simonet, Katie Schroeder and Anna Bartig teamed up to win the 4x800 meter relay in 12:39.21.
