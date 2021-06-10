For the first time since 1990, and the last time ever, the New Richmond boys’ and girls’ track and field teams are both Middle Border Conference champions.
The Tiger boys’ dominated their portion of the meet Tuesday in Amery, finishing 68.5 points ahead of defending champion Osceola, while the New Richmond girls edged the defending champion Chieftains by two points to claim their first title since 2012.
The last time both the Tigers boys and girls were MBC champions was 1990. And it won’t happen again since New Richmond will be moving to the Big Rivers Conference next season.
New Richmond’s boys took the top two spots in four events Tuesday in Amery and won 11 events overall to run away with the team title. The Tigers finished with 215 points while Osceola was a distant second with 146. St. Croix Central finished fifth with 71 points and Somerset was seventh with 40.5.
New Richmond’s Brock Unger and Kennan Stowers were the top two finishers in both the 200 and 400 meter dash races. Unger edged Stowers by less than one-tenth of a second to win the 200 in 22.87 seconds while Stowers was second in 22.96. The results were flipped in the 400 with Stowers winning in 50.8 seconds and Unger second in 51.23. Stowers also won the long jump with a leap of 20-feet, 10-inches.
Cale Bishop also had teammates join him in the top two in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. Bishop won the 3200 in 10 minutes, 06.94 seconds and Tyler Harris was second in 10:11.03, while Max Blader took the 1600 meter title in 4:26.95 and Bishop was second in 4:29.78.
Blader also had a win in the 800 in 2:02.32.
Unger, Jacob Doehrmann, Blader and Stowers combined for a winning time of 3:31.64 in the 4x400 relay, and Miles Burke, Aidan Zinck, Christian Germain and Ethan Turbeville won the 4x100 in 45.16 seconds. Turbeville also claimed the 100 meter dash title in 11.1 seconds.
Thomas Casey added a first place time of 15.88 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles and Alex Jarchow cleared 41-10 in the triple jump to give the Tigers 11 first place finishes on the day.
Somerset’s boys earned a pair of individual titles, with Jackson Cook winning the 300 hurdles in 42.08 seconds and Caymen Gebhein winning the discus with a throw of 142-04.
St. Croix Central’s boys got a second place throw of 44-04.5 in the shot put from Zach Steffensen while Jakob Eggen placed third in both the 1600 (4:39.96) and 3200 (10:15.1). Cougar Holder added a third place time of 2:05.47 in the 800.
In the girls’ competition, New Richmond swept the top three spots in the 400 meter dash and finished first or second in all four relays, while Barb Kling took home the high jump title and Addie Zinck had a title and a runner-up finish in the hurdles.
The Tigers girls’ totalled 148 points and Osceola was second with 146 while St. Croix Central, boosted by a pair of individual titles from Mya Kizer, was fourth with 68.5. Somerset placed seventh with 40.5.
Dyllan Powers paced the Tigers girls in the 400 with a first place time of 59.77 seconds and Kling was second in 1:02.22 while Angie Blinderman was third in1:02.27.
Sydney Unruh, Emma Keopple, Izzy Jensen and Johanna Johnson teamed up to win the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:52.43, while the same team was second in the 4x100 in 53.43.
Zinck, Viv Roberts, Izzy Jensen and Kling took the title in the 4x40 relay in 4:18.18, while Katelyn Doehrmann, Willa Rogers, Kayla Harris and Anna Fitzgerald were second in the 4x800 in 10:48.59.
Zinck won the 100 hurdles in 16.08 seconds and was second in the 300 hurdles in 48.87, while Kling won the high jump with a leap of 5-2.
Kizer paced the St. Croix Central girls by winning the 1600 meter run in 5:18.97 and the 3200 in 11:40.0. Payton Merth was third in the 300 hurdles in 49.28 seconds and Sydney Burgess took third in the discus with a throw of 100-03, while Sydney Carlson, Kaitlyn Carlson, Kizer and Aubri Petersohn were third in the 4x800 relay in 11:05.85.
Somerset’s girls were led by a pair of third place relay finishes, with Abbey Skramstad, Brooke Olson, Sophia Emmert and Payton Fuller third in the 4x100 in 54.12, and Skramstad, Olson, Pebble Vanasse and Fuller third in the 4x200 in 1:55.72. Fuller also cleared 4-10 to take third in the high jump.
