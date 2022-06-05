New Richmond’s boys 4x100 meter relay team of Kennan Stowers and Brock Unger, kneeling, and Ethan Turbeville and Andrew Trandahl, standing, take their spots at the top of the awards podium after winning the Division 1 state title in 42.19 seconds at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships Saturday, June 4, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo