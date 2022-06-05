New Richmond’s boys brought home medals in two events, including a state title in the 4x100 meter relay, and River Falls’ girls moved up five spots from their seeded time in the 4x200 meter relay to place fifth, while St. Croix Central sophomore Payton Merth earned a sixth place medal in the girls 300 hurdles on the second day of the WIAA State Track and Field Championships Saturday in La Crosse.
The Tiger boys’ 4x100 meter relay team of Andrew Trandahl, Kennan Stowers, Brock Unger and Ethan Turbeville edged LaCrosse Central by two-hundredths of a second to win the Division 1 state title in 42.19 seconds.
According to WIAA records, It’s the first boys’ state track title for New Richmond since Brian Behring won the 200 meter dash in 1986, and the first boys’ relay title since the Tigers won the 4x200 meter relay in 1983.
Stowers, Unger, Aidan Zinck and Turbeville had already reached the podium earlier in the day in the 4x200 relay after combining for a third place, and new school record time, of 1 minute, 28.7 seconds. They had set the previous record of 1:29.19 at the Marshfield Sectional a week earlier. Turbeville went on to finish ninth in the 200 meter dash finals later Saturday in 22.76 seconds.
The River Falls’ girls 4x200 meter relay team also reached the podium with a fifth place time of 1:44.08. Elise Frisbie, Morgan Prigge, Brooklyn Silloway and Rebecca Randleman earned the 10th and final qualifying spot for the finals a day earlier with a time of 1:45.9 before moving up five spots in the finals.
St. Croix Central’s Merth was a late addition to the state field in the Division 2 girls’ 300 hurdles but made the best of the opportunity by finishing sixth in Saturday’s finals in 46.82 seconds. Merth had finished fifth at the Rice Lake Sectional a week earlier in 47.46 but her time was good enough to get to state as an extra qualifier. She ran 46.89 Friday to earn a spot in Saturday’s finals.
Two other River Falls’ relay teams– the boys 4x200 and the girls 4x100– just missed reaching the podium with seventh place finishes. Samuel Rixmann, Jordan Karras, Isaac Carns and Jacob Gilbertson took seventh in the boys 4x200 in 1:29.87, while Frisbie, Allie Humburg, Silloway and Randleman were seventh in the girls 4x100 in 49.85. Carbs also finished eighth in the boys’ 300 hurdle finals in 40.36 seconds.
Hudson’s Rebecca Randleman made a surge in the final 200 meters of the girls’ Division 1 800 meter run, but came up one spot short of a podium finish with a seventh place time of 2:18.25.
New Richmond’s girls and boys 4x400 meter relay teams also qualified for Saturday’s finals. Angie Blinderman, Ceanna Dietz, Izzy Jensen and Dyllan Powers took 10th in the girls’ race in 4:05.68, and Vance Landa, Drew Brinkman, Stowers and Unger were 10th in the boys’ race in 3:30.82. Powers also finished 20th in the girls long jump with a leap of 16-feet, 2.75 seconds.
Somerset’s Conrad Webb competed in the Division 2 boys high jump Saturday but missed all three of his attempts at the opening height of 5-10.
See the June 9 print edition of the Hudson Star-Observer for more coverage of the WIAA State Track and Field Championships.
