There will be plenty of local talent on display at the WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse Saturday, June 26 after the results from Thursday's sectional meet in Wausau were recorded.
Hudson, New Richmond and River Falls athletes will compete in 22 of the 36 events at state, including multiple entrants in 11 events.
Hudson’s girls and New Richmond’s boys lead the way with representatives in eight events each while New Richmond’s girls will compete in five events and River Falls boys and girls four events each.
Hudson’s girls took home sectional titles in four events, starting with the 4x800 meter relay team of Manon Field, Ruby Mitchell, Alicia Belany and Haley Loewe combining for a first place time of 9:56.15. Loewe also won the 3200 meter run in 11:13.11 while Ellen Somerville took first in the 300 hurdles in 47.14 seconds and Laura Mahowald won the high jump by clearing 5-feet, 1-inch.
Belany advanced in the 800 meter run with a second place time of 2:21.0, and Ava Wilber, Mikayla Kallenbach, Carolyn Shumaker and Molly Kallenbach took second in the 4x200 relay in 1:45.46, while Belany, Ellen Somerville, Field and Mitchell were second in the 4x400 in 4:08.13.
Audrey Hatfield rounded out the Hudson girls’ state qualifiers with a third place throw of 40-feet in the shot put.
New Richmond’s girls were led by the 4x400 meter relay team of Angie Blinderman, Addie Zinck, Barb Kling and Dyllan Powers who edged out Hudson by two-tenths of a second to win the sectional title in 4:07.93. Kling also cleared 5-feet to take second in the high jump.
Zinck qualified for state in both hurdle races-- taking second in the 100 hurdles in 15.56 seconds and third in the 300 hurdles in 47.5, while Powers advanced with a third place time of 59.81 in the 400 dash.
River Falls’ girls got a sectional title from the 4x200 meter relay team of Kyle Kubera, Brooklyn Silloway, Elise Frisbie and Rebecca Randleman with a time of 1:44.64, while the same foursome took second in the 4x100 in 50.61 seconds. Randleman also qualified in the 100 meter dash with a third place time of 12.77 seconds while Allison Weissinger took third in the 1600 meter run in 5:30.05.
On the boys’ side, New Richmond’s Ethan Turberville and Andrew Trandahl punched their tickets to state in the 100 meter dash with first and second place times of 10.92 and 10.94 seconds, respectively. The pair also teamed up with Kennan Stowers and Brock Unger for sectional titles in the 4x100 (43.13 seconds) and 4x200 (1:29.92). Unger, Thomas Casey, Max Blader and Stowers took second in the 4x400 relay in 3:25.97.
Blader also qualified in a pair of individual events, winning the 1600 meter run in 4:31.02 and taking third in the 800 in 1:57.77, while Cale Bishop was third in the 3200 in 9:40.13 and Stowers took third in the long jump with a leap of 21-00.5.
River Falls’ boys will have a pair of representatives in the 400 meter dash after Josh Linton won the sectional title in 51.81 seconds and Robert Anderson was third in 53.22.
Grant Magnuson won the 800 with a time of 1:57.62 and Zackary Nye, Isaac Carns, Linton and Magnuson took first in the 4x400 in 3:24.32, while Samuel Rixmann, Jacob Gilbertson, Alex Myszewski and Alexander Fosler placed second in the 4x100 in 43.85 seconds.
Hudson’s boys will be represented by Tony Weeks in the 1600 meter run after he finished second to New Richmond’s Blader with a time of 4:31.24.
The WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships will be held Saturday, June 26, at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-La Crosse.
