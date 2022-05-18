Somerset’s Caymen Gebheim won the boys shot put and discus titles, and Payton Fuller earned the girls’ high jump title, while St. Croix Central got a girls’ discus title from Katie Larson at the Middle Border Conference Track and Field Championships Tuesday, May 17, at Baldwin-Woodville High School.
Somerset’s boys’ 4x200 meter relay team also claimed a conference title to help the Spartan boys to a fourth place team finish while St. Croix Central finished sixth. The Panther girls placed fifth and the Spartan girls were sixth while Osceola swept the team titles.
Gebheim threw the shot put 46-feet, 5-inches and launched the discus 159-feet, 3-inches to win both events. Spartan teammate Broden Thiel was second in the discus at 131-7 and Central’s Ryan Gunderson placed fourth at 122-8, while Central’s Zach Steffensen was fifth in the shot put at 43-7.
Somerset’s Andy Rojas, Mason Miller, Conrad Webb and Isaac Nelson teamed up to give the Spartans the title in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1 minutes, 34.18 seconds, while St. Croix Central’s Jayden Boyce, Rhett Schweitzer, Derek Weber and Chris Woehrman were fifth in 1:38.54.
Jack Krier boosted the Spartan’s team score with a second place distance of 40-5.25 in the triple jump and Spartan Malachy Driscoll was second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.94 seconds, while Rojas took third in the long jump with a leap of 20-1.
Somerset also took fourth in the 4x100 relay, with Miller, Webb, Krier and Nelson teaming up for a time of 45.64 seconds, while Miller cleared 5-8 to take fourth in the high jump.
St. Croix Central got a boost from Brody Peissig’s third place leap of 38-4.5 in the triple jump, while Brian Woehrle took fifth in the 1600 in 4:461.
On the girls’ side, Larson won the discus title with a throw of 122-3 and was third in the shot put with a toss of 33-6, while Panther teammate Sydney Burgess was fourth in the shot put at 32-8 and fifth in the discus at 104-7.
Fuller cleared 5-1 to take first in the high jump and St. Croix Central’s Payton Merth was third at 4-10, while the Panther 4x200 meter relay team of Ella Hawkins, Abby Lamers, Eliza McKenna and Payton Merth took second in 1:51.77, and Somerset’s Margo Atkins, Ellie Melvin, Adi Sindt and Mikaela Schuette were fifth in 1:55.8.
Merth contributed a second place time of 49.91 seconds in the 300 hurdles and a third place leap of 15-11.5 to the Panthers’ team score, while Panther teammates Kaitlyn Carlson and Adeline Swanson were fourth and fifth in the 3200 meter run with times of 12:39.42 and 12:43.33, respectively.
Central’s 4x100 meter relay team of Hawkins, Lamers, McKenna and Merth combined for a fourth place time of 53.11 seconds.
Somerset also received a third place effort of 32-1.75 from Hannah Mroz in the triple jump, and a fourth place time of 12:18.34 from Marissa German, Alissa Simonet, Anna Bartig and Mroz in the 4x800 relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.