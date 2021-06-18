St. Croix Central’s Mya Kizer and Somerset’s Jackson Cook took home individual titles to headline the list of Division 2 area athletes who qualified for next week’s WIAA Division 2 State Track and FIeld Championships at the sectional meet Thursday, June 17, in Osceola.
Kizer won the girls’ 3200 meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 30.55 seconds and will be joined at state by teammate Sydney Burgess, who was sectional runner-up in the discus with a throw of 118-feet.
Jakob Eggen will represent the Panther boys in a pair of events after qualifying in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:07.81 and the 1600 with a fourth place time of 4:32.96.
Cook will also compete in a pair of events at state after winning the sectional title in the boys’ 110 meter hurdles in 15.66 seconds and placing third in the 300 hurdles in 42.11. He’ll be joined at state by Spartan teammate Caymen Gebheim, who placed third in the discus with a throw of 151-feet, 2-inches.
The WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Championships will be held Friday, June 25, at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-La Crosse.
