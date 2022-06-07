New Richmond junior Ethan Turbeville heard just one word after taking the baton from senior teammate Brock Unger for the anchor leg in the boys’ Division 1 4x100 meter relay finals at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse.
“I heard him yell ‘Go!” Turbeville said. “So I just took off.”
Turbeville held off La Crosse Central’s Isaac Dauffenbach in the last 100 meters to give the Tigers a winning time of 42.19 seconds. La Crosse Central was second in 42.40.
The state title is the first for the New Richmond boys’ program since Keith Gehring won the Division 2 200 meter dash championship in 1986, and the Tigers’ first ever state championship in Division 1.
The state title was particularly satisfying for junior Andrew Trandahl and senior Kennan Stowers, who ran the first two legs of the race. Trandahl is coming off a torn ACL suffered last fall during the football season, while Stowers was out sick during much of the season.
Trandahl said there were plenty of nerves before the gun sounded to start the race.
“It was really nerve racking,” he said. “All those people and the stands are packed. I said a couple of Hail Marys before I ran and we ended up winning, so it was just God's plan.”
Trandahl, Stowers, Unger and Turbeville earned their spot in Saturday’s finals with the fifth-fastest qualifying time of 42.74 seconds in Friday’s 4x100 meter preliminaries. Turbeville said the goal was to get to Saturday’s finals and let the chips fall where they may.
“We just knew we had to get the baton around to get to the finals and we'd run our hearts out the next day,” he said. “And we did it and we did a lot better than we thought.”
The same Tiger foursome took fifth in the 4x100 relay a year ago, and Unger said that experience helped this year.
“We were confident but not cocky,” he said. “We worked hard on handoffs because we lost with handoffs last year. This year it was like handoffs, handoffs, handoffs. We practiced handoffs all week.”
Stowers said Friday and Saturday were the fastest he’s ever run in his life.
“Yesterday and today was the fastest I've ever run,” he said. “I battled a lot of sickness in the offseason so I came out slow at the beginning of the year, but I'm peaking now. And I'm happy that we capped it off with a state championship.”
The state title came roughly 90 minutes after Stowers, Unger, junior Aidan Zinck and Turbeville set a new school record in the 4x200 meter relay with a third place time of 1 minutes, 28.7 seconds. The same group had set the previous record of 1:29.19 at the Marshfield Sectional a week earlier.
Turbeville went on to finish ninth in the 200 meter dash finals Saturday in 22.76 seconds, while Stowers, Unger, Vance Landa and Drew Brinkman went on to place tenth in the 4x400 meter relay finals with a time of 3:30.82.
The Tiger girls’ 4x400 meter relay team also ran in Saturday’s finals, with Angie Blinderman, Ceanna Dietz, Izzy Jensen and Dyllan Powers placing 10th with a time of 4:05.68. Powers also finished 20th in the girls long jump with a leap of 16-feet, 2.75 seconds.
Friday the Tiger girls’ 4x100 relay team of Sydney Unruh, Powers, Katelynn Doehrmann and Blinderman finished 16th overall in 50.53 seconds, while the 4x200 team of Blinderman, Doehrmann, Jensen and Powers was disqualified.
