In a repeat from the Big Rivers Conference meet a week earlier, the Hudson girls and the New Richmond boys claimed the team titles at the WIAA Division 1 Track and Field Regional in Hudson Monday, May 23.
Hudson’s girls won just two individual titles, but had 12 individuals and all four relay teams finish in the top four to qualify for Thursday’s sectional meet in Marshfield and help the team total 160 points. River Falls was fourth with 87 and New Richmond finished fifth with 85.
Ella Carstensen won the girls 300 meter hurdles title with a time of 48.92 seconds and Reilly Bishop took first in the pole vault with a height of 9-feet.
River Falls got a regional title from Brianna Strehlau in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.75 seconds while advancing seven individuals and three relay teams to Thursday’s sectional.
New Richmond’s girls scored heavily in the relays– winning the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 titles, and finishing third in the 4x800– to qualify all four teams for the sectional. Sydney Unruh, Dyllan Powers, Katelyn Doehrmann and Angie Blinderman wo the 4x100 in 50.31 seconds, Blinderman, Doehrmann, Izzy Jensen and Powers won the 4x200 in 1 minutes, 46.49 seconds, and Blinderman, Ceana Dietz, Jensen and Powers won the 4x400 in 4:11.97.
Dietz also won the 800 meter run title with a time of 2:21.99.
New Richmond’s boys also dominated the relays– winning the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 titles, and finishing third in the 4x800– while advancing to sectionals in a total of 11 events.
Andrew Trandahl, Kennan Stowers, Brock Unger and Ethan Turberville teamed up to win the 4x100 in 43.13 seconds, Stowers, Unger, Aidan Zinck and Turberville won the 4x200 in 1:29.89, and Kennan Stowers, Drew Brinkman, Vance Landa and Brock Unger won the 4x400 in 3:29.64.
River Falls got an individual title from Jacob Gilbertson in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.52 seconds while advancing seven individuals and three relay teams, while Hudson will send six individuals– including regional 400 meter dash champ Lynden Coleman– and the 4x400 meter relay team to Marshfield.
Here’s the list of the Division 1 sectional qualifiers from the area:
Girls 800 run
1- Ceana Dietz (New Richmond) 2:21.99; 2- Rebecca Belany (Hudson) 2:24.61; 3- Ruby Mitchell (Hudson) 2:26.25; 4- Lilly Jensen (River Falls) 2:26.36
Girls 100 hurdles
1- Brianna Strehlau (River Falls) 16.75; 3- Lanie Jilek (Hudson) 17.37
Girls 300 hurdles
1- Ella Carstensen (Hudson) 48.92; 4- Ellen Somerville (Hudson) 52.62
Girls pole vault
1- Reilly Bishop (Hudson) 9-0; 2- Karin Crim (Hudson) 9-0; 4- Madeline Simpson (River Falls) 8-9
Girls 4x100 relay
1. New Richmond (Sydney Unruh, Dyllan Powers, Katelyn Doehrmann and Angie Blinderman 50.31; 3- River Falls (Elise Frisbie, Allie Humburg, Brooklyn Silloway and Rebecca Randleman) 51.12; 4- Hudson (Lanie Jilek, Lilly Johnson, Lilly Huber and Claire Keech) 51.76
Girls 4x200 relay
1- New Richmond (Angie Blinderman, Katelynn Doehrmann, Izzy Jensen and Dyllan Powers) 1:46.49; 2- River Falls (Elise Frisbie, Morgan Prigge, Brooklyn Silloway and Rebecca Randleman) 1:46.58; 3- Hudson (Lanie Jilek, Lilly Johnson, Libby Huber and Ava Wilber) 1:47.42
Girls 4x400 relay
1- New Richmond (Angie Blinderman, Ceana Dietz, Izzy Jensen and Dyllan Powers) 4:11.97; 2- River Falls (Morgan Prigge, Lilly Jensen, Allie Humburg and Ella Peters) 4:15.27; 3- Hudson (Ava Wilber, Ella Carstensen, Ruby Mitchell and Manon Field) 4:18.15
Girls 200 dash
2- Brooklyn Silloway (River Falls) 26.69; 4- Ava Wilber (Hudson) 26.99
Girls 400 dash
2- Ella Peters (River Falls) 1:01.16; 3- Manon Field (Hudson) 1:02.01
Girls High jump
2- Laura Mahowald (Hudson) 4-1; 3- Maddie Doerre (River Falls) 4-10
Girls long jump
2- Ava Wilber (Hudson) 16-01.75; 3- Dyllan Powers (New Richmond) 15-11.75
Girls 100 dash
2- Rebecca Randleman (River Falls) 12.77
Girls 1600 run
2- Haley Loewe (Hudson) 5:23.18
Girls 3200 run
2- Haley Loewe (Hudson) 11:16.52
Girls triple jump
2- Ella Carstensen (Hudson) 33-07.75
Girls discus
2- Claire Keech (Hudson) 105-03
Girls 4x800 relay
2- Hudson (Manon Field, Rebecca Belany, Ruby Mitchell and Haley Loewe) 10:43.76; 3- New Richmond (Vivian Roberts, Jasmine Altena, Izzie Perry and Anna Fitzgerald) 10:56.71
Girls shot put
3- Silvia Liberatore (Hudson) 33-05; 4- Brooklyn Green (New Richmond) 32-03.5
Boys 200 dash
1- Jacob Gilbertson (River Falls) 22.52; 2- Ethan Turberville (New Richmond) 22.62; 3- Aiden Zinck (New Richmond) 23.17; 4- Miles Burke (New Richmond) 23.47
Boys 400 dash
1- Lynden Coleman (Hudson) 51.47; 2- Vance Landa (New Richmond) 51.51
Boys 4x100 relay
1- New Richmond (Andrew Trandahl, Kennan Stowers, Brock Unger and Ethan Turberville) 43.13; 2- River Falls (Samuel Rixmann, Robert Anderson, Jordan Karras and Jacob Gilbertson) 43.55
Boys 4x200 relay
1- New Richmond (Kennan Stowers, Brock Unger, Aidan Zinck and Ethan Turberville) 1:29.89; 2- River Falls (Samuel Rixmann, Isaac Carns, Jordan Karras and Jacob Gilbertson) 1:30.67
Boys 4x400 relay
1- New Richmond (Kennan Stowers, Drew Brinkman, Vance Landa and Brock Unger) 3:29.64; 2- River Falls (Robert Anderson, Marcus Benedict, Morris Toppel and Isaac Carns) 3:31.7; 4- Hudson (Ross Yaeger, Joseph Newell, Henry Czypruna and Lynden Coleman) 3:33.41
Boys 100 dash
2- Andrew Trandahl (New Richmond) 11.26; 3- Samuel Rixmann (River Falls) 11.33; 4- Ben Pruzek (Hudson) 11.34
Boys triple jump
2- Alex Jarchow (New Richmond) 42-08.25
Boys high jump
2 (tie)- William Coenen (Hudson) and Jordan Karras (River Falls) 5-10; 4- Mason Hughes (New Richmond) 5-10
Boys 110 hurdles
3- Jaiden Warner (Hudson) 16.28; 4- Titouan Riou (River Falls) 16.47
Boys 1600 run
3- Addisu Haverly (Hudson) 4:43.68
Boys 3200 run
3- Quin Andrews (River Falls) 10:02.95
Boys 300 hurdles
3- Isaac Carns (River Falls) 42.33
Boys pole vault
3- Micah Majerus (River Falls) 11-03
Boys shot put
3- Parker Stephens (New Richmond) 48-06.25
Boys 4x800 relay
3- New Richmond (Jacob Doehrmann, Chase Matuszak, Mason Hughes and Drew Brinkman) 8:29.18
Boys 800 run
4- Henry Czypruna (Hudson) 2:02.65
Boys long jump
4- Miles Burke (New Richmond) 19-10.75
