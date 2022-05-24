Somerset’s Caymen Gebheim won two of the Somerset boys’ four regional titles at the WIAA Division 2 Track and Field Regional Monday, May 23, at Baldwin-Woodville High School.
Gebheim won the shot put with a throw of 47-feet, 3-inches and the discus with a toss of 159-03 to help the Spartan boys tie Elk Mound for third place in the final team standings with 89 points each. St. Croix Central finished sixth with 70 points while Prescott took first with 142.
Prescott won the girls’ team title as well with 129 points while St. Croix Central was third with 94.5 and St. Croix Central eighth with 49.
Somerset’s Malachy Driscoll claimed the boys’ 110 meter hurdle title with a time of 16.95 seconds and teammate Jack Krier cleared 41-06.25 to win the triple jump as the Spartan boys will send six individuals and two relay teams to this Thursday’s Division 2 sectional meet in Rice Lake.
On the girls’ side, St. Croix Central’s Kaitlyn Carlson won the 3200 meter run in 12 minutes, 28.17 seconds, Payton Merth won the 300 hurdles in 48.78 seconds, and Sydney Burgess took first in the discus with a throw of 112-01, while Somerset got a regional title from Margo Atkins, Ellie Melvin, Adi Sindt and Payton Fuller in the 4x200 meter relay in 1:52.3.
Here’s the full list of local athletes who qualified for this Thursday’s Division 2 sectional in Rice Lake:
Girls 3200 run
1- Kaitlyn Carlson (St. Croix Central) 12:28.17; 2- Adeline Swanson (St. Croix Central) 12:36.14
Girls 300 hurdles
1- Payton Merth (St. Croix Central) 48.78
Girls discus
1- Sydney Burgess (St. Croix Central) 112-01; 2- Katie Larson (St. Croix Central) 104-05
Girls 4x200 relay
1- Somerset (Margo Atkins, Ellie Melvin, Adi Sindt and Payton Fuller) 1:52.3; 3- St. Croix Central (Ella Hawkins, Abby Lamers, Eliza McKenna and Payton Merth) 1:53.85
Girls pole vault
2- Ella Hawkins (St. Croix Central) 8-6
Girls long jump
2- Payton Merth (St. Croix Central) 15-11.5
Girls triple jump
2- Hannah Mroz (Somerset) 32-01
Girls shot put
2- Sydney Burgess (St. Croix Central) 33-03; 3- Katie Larson (St. Croix Central) 33-02
Girls high jump
3 (tie)- Payton Fuller (Somerset) and Sidnie Roshell (St. Croix Central) 4-10
Girls 4x100 relay
3- Somerset (Margo Atkins, Ellie Melvin, Adi Sindt and Payton Fuller) 53.19; 4- St. Croix Central (Ella Hawkins, Abby Lamers, Eliza McKenna and Payton Merth) 53.85
Boys triple jump
1- Jack Krier (Somerset) 41-06.25; 3- Andy Rojas (Somerset) 40-08.75; 4- Gavin Searl (St. Croix Central) 39-06.5
Boys 110 hurdles
1- Malachy Driscoll (Somerset) 16.95
Boys shot put
1- Caymen Gebheim (Somerset) 47-03; 2- Zach Steffensen (St. Croix Central) 46-01
Boys discus
1- Caymen Gebheim (Somerset) 159-03; 2- Broden Thiel (Somerset) 131-05; 3- Aidan Schlueter (St. Croix Central) 122-08
Boys 1600 run
3- Brian Woehrle (St. Croix Central) 4:50.25
Boys 300 hurdles
3- Patrick Downs (St. Croix Central) 45.99
Boys high jump
3- Conrad Webb (Somerset) 5-10
Boys long jump
3- Andy Rojas (Somerset) 19-09.75
Boys 4x100 relay
3- Somerset (Mason Miller, Jack Krier, Conrad Webb and Isaac Nelson) 45.4
Boys 4x200 relay
3- Somerset (Andy Rojas, Mason Miller, Conrad Webb and Isaac Nelson) 1:34.36
Boys pole vault
4- Kade Rogers (St. Croix Central) 11-0
