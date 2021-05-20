After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 54th running of the Stan Barr Relays returns to New Richmond on Tuesday, May 25.
The Tigers will host St. Croix Central, Somerset, Amery, Osceola, Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth and Prescott at the event, which was formerly known as the New Richmond Relays before being renamed in honor of former New Richmond activities director and coach Stan Barr in 2013.
Barr was the school’s AD for 17 years and the track and field coach for 26. He led New Richmond to its only Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association track championship in 1982, was inducted into the state track coaches hall of fame in 2007, and was inducted into New Richmond High School’s hall of fame in 2012.
The meet gets underway at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the New Richmond High School track.
