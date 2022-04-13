Baseball
New Richmond 2, Eau Claire North 1
Hudson at Chippewa Falls (Postponed)
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial (Postponed)
Somerset at St. Croix Central (Postponed)
Softball
Hudson 21, River Falls 1
New Richmond 3, Eau Claire North 2 (9 innings)
Somerset 12, Amery 0 (Game one)
Somerset 16, Amery 9 (Game two)
St. Croix Central at Osceola (Postponed)
Girls Soccer
Hudson 5, New Richmond 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.