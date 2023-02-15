Boys Basketball
Mahtomedi 54, Hudson 38
New Richmond 80, Ellsworth 57
Girls Basketball
River Falls 54, Eau Claire Memorial 49
Somerset 54, Osceola 51
Baldwin-Woodville 43, St. Croix Central 34
Boys Hockey Regional Semifinal
Hudson 12, Merrill/Wausau East 0
Wrestling Team Sectional
St. Croix Falls 36, St. Croix Central 34
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.