Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Mahtomedi 54, Hudson 38

New Richmond 80, Ellsworth 57

Girls Basketball

River Falls 54, Eau Claire Memorial 49

Somerset 54, Osceola 51

Baldwin-Woodville 43, St. Croix Central 34

Boys Hockey Regional Semifinal

Hudson 12, Merrill/Wausau East 0

Wrestling Team Sectional

St. Croix Falls 36, St. Croix Central 34

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you