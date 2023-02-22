Boys Hockey
Division 1 sectional semifinal
Hudson 6, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Division 2 sectional semifinal
New Richmond 8, Hayward 4
Girls Hockey
Sectional semifinal
Hudson 2, St. Croix Valley 1
Boys Basketball
River Falls 66, Menomonie 55
Somerset 86, Amery 60
Girls Basketball
Division 3 regional quarterfinals
St. Croix Central 44, Baldwin-Woodville 37
