Boys Basketball
Minnehaha Academy 69, Hudson 46
Girls Basketball
Hudson 71, Rice Lake 59
Eau Claire North 80, New Richmond 61
Somerset 61, Ellsworth 59
Altoona 56, St. Croix Central 38
Boys Hockey
Hudson 12, Rice Lake 1
Eau Claire North 5, River Falls 2
New Richmond 4, Chippewa Falls 1
Tartan 7, Somerset 2
Girls Hockey
Hudson 4, Wisconsin Valley Union 1
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5, St. Croix Valley Fusion 4 (OT)
Eau Claire Area Stars 2, Western Wisconsin Stars 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.