Boys Basketball
Hudson 54, Eau Claire Memorial 51
New Richmond 73, St. Croix Central 61
Girls Basketball
Hudson 50, Eau Claire Memorial 42
New Richmond 62, River Falls 56
Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville
Elk Mound 45, St. Croix Central 35
Boys Hockey
Hudson 4, River Falls 0
New Richmond 5, Menomonie 2
Hayward 4, Somerset 1
Girls Hockey
Hudson 2, Western Wisconsin Stars 1
St. Croix Valley Fusion 5, Eau Claire Area Stars 4 (OT)
Wrestling
Somerset 42, Prescott 24
Somerset 50, Mondovi 9
Unity 38, Somerset 36
Spooner 45, Somerset 19
