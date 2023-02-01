Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Hudson 54, Eau Claire Memorial 51

New Richmond 73, St. Croix Central 61

Girls Basketball

Hudson 50, Eau Claire Memorial 42

New Richmond 62, River Falls 56

Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville

Elk Mound 45, St. Croix Central 35

Boys Hockey

Hudson 4, River Falls 0

New Richmond 5, Menomonie 2

Hayward 4, Somerset 1

Girls Hockey

Hudson 2, Western Wisconsin Stars 1

St. Croix Valley Fusion 5, Eau Claire Area Stars 4 (OT)

Wrestling

Somerset 42, Prescott 24

Somerset 50, Mondovi 9

Unity 38, Somerset 36

Spooner 45, Somerset 19

