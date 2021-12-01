Boys Hockey
Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls 3
Eau Claire North 5, New Richmond 2
Eau Claire Memorial 5, River Falls 0
Girls Hockey
Hudson 3, Eau Claire/Altoona 1
Western Wisconsin 7, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
Boys Basketball
Hudson 57, Superior 51
New Richmond 78, Altoona 63
Spring Valley 55, Somerset 42
Girls Basketball
Hudson 45, Eau Claire Memorial 44
New Richmond 70, River Falls 65
Unity 43, St. Croix Central 28
Barron 59, Somerset 49
