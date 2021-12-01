Scoreboard

Boys Hockey

Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls 3

Eau Claire North 5, New Richmond 2

Eau Claire Memorial 5, River Falls 0

Girls Hockey

Hudson 3, Eau Claire/Altoona 1

Western Wisconsin 7, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

Boys Basketball

Hudson 57, Superior 51

New Richmond 78, Altoona 63

Spring Valley 55, Somerset 42

Girls Basketball

Hudson 45, Eau Claire Memorial 44

New Richmond 70, River Falls 65

Unity 43, St. Croix Central 28

Barron 59, Somerset 49

