Hudson High School graduates Nate Roeder and Ben Thorson will be part of North Central University Athletics inaugural hall of fame class at the school’s induction banquet this Friday, April 29, in Minneapolis.
Roeder, the 2012-13 National Christian College Athletic Association National Player of the Year in 2013, is the North Central University men’s basketball team’s all-time leading scorer with 2,235 points.
A 2009 graduate of Hudson High School, Roeder was a two-time All-Big Rivers Conference selection, earning All-BRC Honorable Mention as a junior in 2008 before being named to the All-BRC First Team in 2009. He finished second in the conference in scoring as a senior with an average of 18.2 points per game to help the Raiders to a BRC championship.
Thorson is being inducted as a member of the 2009 North Central men’s golf team that won the school’s first Upper Midwest Athletic Conference title and qualified for the NCAA Division III National Tournament for the first time in school history. Thorson was a member of three conference championship teams at North Central, qualified for nationals twice and was named to the UMAC all-conference team.
