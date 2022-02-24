Boys Hockey Sectional Semifinals
Hudson 7, Stevens Point 0
Somerset 7, River Falls 3
Amery 5, New Richmond 4 (OT)
Girls Hockey Sectional Semifinals
Onalaska 3, Hudson 2
Western Wisconsin Stars 6, St. Croix Valley Fusion 3
Girls Basketball Regional Quarterfinals
River Falls 54, Tomah 36
New Richmond 56, Holmen 31
Somerset 62, St. Croix Central 35
