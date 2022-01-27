Over 260 female wrestlers, including five area girls, will make history Saturday when they compete in the first-ever WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse.
There will be champions crowned in 12 weight classes in a single division. There are 261 wrestlers entered in the tournament representing 115 programs. There was no qualifying process for state.
Hudson will be represented by freshman Natalie Klavetter in the 120 pound weight class and sophomore Karsyn Michaelson. Klavetter is ranked No. 4 at 120 pounds in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online High School girls rankings while Michaelson received honorable mention at 126.
River Falls sophomore Jenna Lawrence, who is ranked No. 9 at 114 pounds, will also compete along with St. Croix Central junior Emma Ocegueda at 138 pounds and freshman Amethyst Morrow at 145.
Competition begins Saturday on five different mats with the preliminary bouts at 9 a.m. until the conclusion of the semifinals at approximately 4 p.m. The championship matches as well as the third- and fifth-place matches will start at 6:30 p.m.
The championship matches of all 12 weight classes will be aired live on Bally Sports Wisconsin.
This is the first year the WIAA has sponsored a separate girls tournament. According to an article published in the High School Today by the National Federation of State High School Associations, at least 31 state associations sponsor a separate girls state tournament, most of them since 2018. Participation statistics indicate 4,975 girls participated in wrestling nationwide in 2005, and the number had increased to 28,447 during the 2019-20 season based on data collected by the USA Wrestling Girls High School Development Committee.
According to the National Wrestling Coaches Association, just six states officially sanctioned girls wrestling before 2018 – Hawaii, Texas, Washington, California, Alaska and Tennessee. Now the number is up to 32.
The tournament will also kick off the WIAA’s year-long celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation.
