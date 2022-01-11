The Hudson wrestling team ended 2021 with a seventh place finish at Wisconsin’s second toughest tournament– the 71-team Bi-State Classic– over the holidays. The Raiders started the new year with a 20th place team finish at Wisconsin’s toughest tournament– the Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukauna– last Friday and Saturday.
Sandwiched in between was a Big Rivers Conference dual with River Falls last Thursday, Jan. 6. And despite the Raiders’ 40-28 loss to the Wildcats, head coach Chris Hansen said he couldn’t be prouder of how the team has performed in the last two weeks.
“Putting our athletes in that environment is difficult for everyone involved,” he said. “But you don't need to look any farther than the River Falls dual to see it pay off. From start to finish our kids over-achieved. We talk a lot about how winning is not necessarily reflected on the scoreboard. There was nothing but smiles in our post-meet huddle, even though we just lost a dual.”
Hansen said freshman Liam Neitzel has had an amazing start to his season and is currently ranked No. 1 in the state in Division 1 at 106 pounds. Neitzel placed second at the Bi-State Classic and fourth at last weekend’s Cheesehead.
“He has already wrestled five matches against number one ranked opponents from their respective states and divisions,” Hansen noted.
That trend continued last weekend in Kaukauna, where 25 of the 30 teams were ranked in their respective states and six were ranked nationally. Minnesota powerhouse Simley took the team title with 642.5 points and Southeast Polk (Iowa) was second with 600 while Millard South (Nebraska) was third with 527. Hudson finished 20th with 220.
Neitzel had the Raiders highest finish at the two-day tournament while Ryan Rambo placed seventh at 220 pounds. Joey Sullivan took tenth at 160 and Austin Krenz and Ethan Winkleman placed 11th at 113 and 170 pounds, respectively, while Ben Draveling was 12th at 182.
“Ryan Rambo, Ben Draveling and Ethan Winkelman are living up to my high expectations,” Hansen noted. “Austin Krenz and Joey Sullivan are the two guys that I am most pleased with. They have turned the corner and are now among the conferences' elite.”
Following Thursday’s BRC dual at New Richmond the Raiders will have a home conference match against Eau Claire North Thursday, Jan. 20.
