Hudson’s Liam Neitzel, New Richmond’s Luke Kamish and St. Croix Central’s Devin Wasley and Teague Holzer all won individual titles at their team’s respective wrestling tournaments over the weekend.
Neitzel won the 106 pound title and junior Ryan Rambo took second at 220 to lead the Raiders to a seventh place team finish Saturday at the Hutchinson (Minn.) Invitational.
Becker won the team title with 224.5 points and Watertown-Mayer was second with 211.5. Hudson finished with 110 points to take seventh at the 12-team event while Somerset was 11th with 15.5.
Ethan Winkleman contributed a fourth place finish at 170 pounds for Hudson while Austin Krenz was fifth at 113 pounds, Joey Sullivan took fifth at 160 and Ben Draveling was fifth at 182.
Somerset’s highest finisher was Landon Wilson in sixth place at 145.
Earlier in the week Hudson received nine forfeits and got pins from Winkleman at 170 pounds, Draveling at 195 and Rambo at 220 in a 72-11 BRC victory Thursday night over Rice Lake.
Hudson will wrap up its BRC schedule with a dual at Eau Claire North Thursday night.
New Richmond second at Shell Lake Invite
Kamish took first at 113 pounds and Chase Feiner and Parker Stephens were runners–up at 160 and 195 pounds, respectively, as New Richmond finished second at the Shell Lake Invitational Saturday.
Regis/Altoona took the team title with a score of 317.5 and New Richmond was second with 317.5 while Hayward was third with 292.
The Tigers also received third place finishes from Noah Henning at 138 pounds, Luke Fox at 220 and Ethan Rud at 285.
Two nights earlier the Tigers posted a 49-20 BRC victory over Chippewa Falls.
Eden Henning (106), Kamish (113), Feiner (160), Eli Kreyer (170), Fox (220) and Rud (285) all won by fall while Carter Sterba earned a 3-2 decision at 120 pounds and Noah Henning posted a 13-0 major decision at 138. The Tigers received a forfeit at 195 while there was a double forfeit at 182.
The Tigers will wrap up their BRC schedule Thursday night at home against Rice Lake.
Wasley, Holzer champs at Arcadia
Devin Wasley was named the outstanding wrestler of the tournament and Teague Holzer earned an individual title to lead the St. Croix Central wrestling team to a third place finish at the 17-team Raider Challenge in Arcadia Saturday.
Wasley won the 170 pound title and Holzer took the title at 120 pounds while Maverick Kostrzak placed second at 113, David Olson was second at 145 and Landon Langer took second at 285. Owen Wasley third at 160 pounds and Jacob Berends was third at 220 as the Panthers finished with a team score of 446.5. Cadott took the team title with 464 while Aquinas was second with 450.
Two nights earlier, Baldwin-Woodville won four of the night’s final five matches to hand the Panthers a 43-30 Middle Border Conference loss.
Parker Shackleton at 182 pounds, Berends at 220, Hayden Buckel at 152 and Devin Wasley at 170 all won by falls while Owen Wasley took an 11-6 decision at 160 pounds and Holzer won 2-1 at 120.
The Panthers will host Ellsworth in Hammond this Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.