Led by undefeated senior Devin Wasley, the St. Croix Central wrestling team has four wrestlers who qualified for the 2022 WIAA Division 2 State Wrestling Championships, which start Thursday in Madison.
Wasley exited Saturday’s Division 2 sectional meet with a 47-0 record after winning the 170-pound bracket.
Also advancing from Central are freshman Maverick Kostrzak (39-8), who placed second at 106 pounds; sophomore Teague Holzer (40-4) who placed third at 120 pounds; and sophomore Owen Wasley (38-9) who placed second at 152 pounds.
Devin Wasley was the only Panther to qualify for state in 2021, earning a third place medal at the state meet. He enters this year’s state meet as the second seed in the 170-pound bracket. Wasley dominated the sectional bracket, winning with a pin, a technical fall and a major decision.
“Devin kept on full throttle,” said Central coach Brad Holzer. “He’s so long and he uses that leverage so well.”
Kostrzak pinned his way to the finals. In the finals he lost on a late takedown to Amery’s Brendan Burke, 6-4. In the second place wrestleback, Kostrzak won on a first period pin against Regis-Altoona’s Deaglan O’Connell.
Owen Wasley wrestled smartly in winning his first two matches. He defeated Prescott’s Sam Murphy 11-4 in the quarters. In the semis he outdid Spooner’s Brody Jepson, 11-3. In the finals, Wasley ran up against Middle Border Conference champion Wyatt Ingham of Amery, losing 11-1.
Holzer started action at 120 pounds by pinning Rice Lake’s Brody Lammers. In the semis Holzer ran into a buzzsaw, losing by technical fall to Spencer-Columbus Catholic’s Treyton Ackman. He moved to the wrestlebacks, facing Bradyn Glasspoole of West Salem-Bangor. Glasspoole knocked Holzer out of last season’s sectional meet, but Holzer avenged that loss with a 4-2 win. In the third place match, Holzer faced Baldwin-Woodville’s Cole Braasch for the fifth time this season and got two takedowns on his way to a 5-1 win.
Jacob Berends placed fourth at 220 pounds for the Panthers. Parker Shackleton at 182 and Will Schmitt at 126 were defeated in their first round matches Saturday.
Coach Holzer said he was pleased with the Panthers’ performance. They finished third in the team competition, behind fellow MBC teams Amery and Baldwin-Woodville. He pointed out that 22 of the 42 wrestlers who advanced from the sectional level to state were from MBC teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.