Family is important to St. Croix Central senior Devin Wasley. That’s a big reason he’ll be staying close to home to wrestle at the University of Minnesota next year.
Wasley announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic career at Minnesota Jan. 13. He made that commitment official Wednesday by signing his national letter of intent during a signing day ceremony in the St. Croix Central auditorium.
“I just love how close the campus is,” he said. “And being close to my family was a really important thing to me.”
Wasley is a two-time state place-winner at Central, finishing as runner-up in 2020 at 145 pounds and third last year at 160 pounds. This season he’s undefeated at 170 pounds and ranked No. 1 in the state in Division 2.
He said it’s been a dream to wrestle in college since he was a little kid.
“Probably around seventh grade,” he said. “That’s when I really set the goal.”
Wrestling certainly runs in his family. His father Dennis was a state runner-up and he has uncles who were state champions while his grandfather was a state referee.
He said he looked at Northern Illinois University and had contact with the University of Wisconsin, but in the end he appreciated the opportunity the University of Minnesota offered.
“They kind of took a chance on me and brought me into some practices, and I felt like I kind of earned my way so I was really proud of that,” he said.
And as far as his studies?
“Construction Management is going to be my minor and then I'm probably going to major in Business Management,” he said. “I don't know for sure.”
Wasley is the third known Panther to continue his wrestling career at the Division I level, joining Marcus Malecek, who wrestled at Air Force from 2012-15, and former New Richmond High School coach Mark Neumann, a two-time All-American at Oklahoma from 1974-77.
Wasley said it felt good to put pen to paper and make his commitment official Wednesday.
“It feels really good to have the stress off me, and now I can just focus on improving and getting better and winning every day,” he said.
That’s because he still has some work to do before finishing his career as a Panther.
“Yep,” he said. “I still want to win a state title this year and hopefully go to team state.
