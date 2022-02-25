River Falls’ senior Vito Massa controls Franklin’s Steven Martinez-Delacotera on his way to pinning him in 3 minutes, 58 seconds in a 285 pound quarterfinal match at the WIAA Division 1 Individual State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Jack Miller / Wisconsin Media Group
River Falls’ Gavin Kohel and Vito Massa both went 2-0 on the first day of the WIAA Division 1 Individual State Wrestling Tournament in Madison to advance to Friday night’s semifinals, while Hudson’s Liam Neitzel and New Richmond’s Luke Kamish each went 1-1 and will compete on the consolation side of their respective brackets Friday.
Liam Neitzel
Hudson's Liam Neitzel wrestles Nicolet's Rilan Smith in a prelim match at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Hudson's Liam Neitzel wrestles Nicolet's Rilan Smith in a prelim match at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Ryan Rambo
Hudson's Ryan Rambo wrestles Wausau West's Joseph Berens in a prelim match at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Luke Kamish and Travis Moelter
New Richmond's Luke Kamish wrestles River Falls' Travis Moelter in a prelim match at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Gavin Kohel
River Falls' Gavin Kohel celebrates his win over Nicolet's Caleb Rysewyk in a prelim match at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Tyler Haydon
River Falls' Tyler Haydon wrestles Kaukauna's Judah Hammen in a prelim match at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Vito Massa
River Falls' Vito Massa wrestles Franklin's Steven Martinezdelacotera in a quarterfinal match at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Photo by Jack Miller
Massa (39-2) pinned his way into the 285-pound semifinals by beating Copeland Barrett of Oshkosh North in 14 seconds in the opening round and pinning Steven Martinez-Delacotera of Franklin in 3 minutes, 58 seconds in the quarterfinal. He will face Jaren Rodhe of Stevens Point (36-1) in Friday night’s semifinals.
Kohel (41-6) pinned Caleb Rysewyk of Nicolet in the opening round at 182 pounds and earned a 4-1 decision over Ashton Fischer Wisconsin Rapids in the quarterfinals. He will go up against Connor Mirasola of West Bend West (48-2) in the semifinals.
Kamish (37-9) defeated Travis Moelter of River Falls in the first round at 113 pounds before dropping an 11-1 major decision to Preston Spray of Wisconsin Rapids in the quarterfinals. Kamish will face Ayden Woda of Oak Creek (25-11) in Friday's consolation round.
Neitzel (40-6) also won his 106-pound first round match, defeating Rilan Smith of Nicolet by a 16-0 technical fall, before losing a close 6-5 decision to Jacob Herm of Neenah in the quarterfinals. He will wrestle Cole Cunningham of Mount Horeb (14-11) in the consolation round.
River Falls’ Tyler Haydon and Hudson’s Ryan Rambo lost their first round matches at 160 and 195 pounds, respectively.
In Division 2 action, St. Croix Central’s Teague Holzer and Owen Wasley won their opening round matches to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals, where they will be joined by Devin Wasley, who received a first round bye.
Holzer (41-4) defeated Drake Muellenbach of Campbellsport 14-11 at 120 pounds and will face Danny Heisler of Evansville (49-4) in the quarterfinals, while Owen Wasley (39-6) earned an 8-7 decision over Sam Murphy of Prescott in the first round at 152 pounds and will wrestle Easton Hull of Waupun (38-7) in Friday’s quarterfinals. Devin Wasley (46-0) will take on Brandon Meister of Spooner/Webster (41-5) in a 170 pound quarterfinal.
St. Croix Central’s Maverick Kostrzak lost to Gunner Katzenmeyer of Evansville 4-2 in his opening round match at 106 pounds.
