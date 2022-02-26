River Falls’ senior Vito Massa and St. Croix Central senior Devin Wasley will wrestle for state titles Saturday night after winning their respective semifinal matches on Friday.
Massa will take a 40-2 record into the Division 1 285-pound championship match against Griffin Empey of Stoughton (52-1) after pulling out a 6-5 victory over Jaren Rohde of Stevens Point in Friday’s semifinal round.
The Division 2 170-pound title match will feature a pair of undefeated wrestlers with Wasley (48-0) going up against Owen Heiser of Evansville (53-0). Wasley reached the finals by posting a 15-4 major decision over Brandon Meister of Spooner/Webster in the quarterfinals and beating Silas Dailey of Plymouth 2-1 in the semifinals.
River Falls’ Gavin Kohel lost his Division 1 semifinal match at 182 pounds by technical fall to Connor Mirasola of West Bend West Friday and will face Michael Alexander of De Pere in the consolation semifinals with a chance to reach the third place match.
Hudson’s Liam Neitzel will wrestle for third place at 106 pounds in Division 1 Saturday. Neitzel won his first two consolation matches Friday with a 16-1 technical fall over Cole Cunningham of Mount Horeb and a 6-4 decision over Cale Zelinski of Muskego before receiving a medical forfeit from Collin McDowell of Arrowhead in the consolation semifinals.
New Richmond’s Luke Kamish saw his tournament run end with an 8-2 loss to Ethan Eggert of Pulaski in his second consolation round match Friday. Earlier in the day he defeated Ayden Woda of Oak Creek 6-2.
St. Croix Central 152-pounder Owen Wasley won his Division 2 quarterfinal match against Easton Mull of Waupun, 7-2, Saturday before losing by technical fall to Zane Licht of Lodi in the semifinals. He will wrestle Maddox Cejka of Prairie du Chien for fifth place Saturday, while Central’s Teague Holzer lost to Danny Heiser of Evansville by major decision in the 120 pound quarterfinals before dropping a 3-1 decision to Chris Karbash of Delavan-Darien in the consolation round.
