The heart-broken look on the tear-streaked face of St. Croix Central senior Devin Wasley as he stood on the WIAA State Wrestling awards stand to receive his second place medal showed how painful the first loss of the season was for him.
Wasley went into the Division 2 170-pound state championship bout with a 48-0 record. His opponent, Evansville junior Owen Heiser, went into the match at 54-0. This was one of the matches state wrestling fans had been looking forward to, getting the chance to see two of the premier wrestlers in the state battle for a state championship.
The battle was as good as expected. Wasley earned an escape early in the third period to tie the score at 2-2. Both wrestlers tried moves for takedowns during the period. Central coach Brad Holzer said Heiser used a head snap to knock Wasley off balance and get a takedown in the closing seconds to win 4-2.
“It was sort of a heartbreaker to lose that way,” Holzer said. He said he thought Wasley would bounce back quickly, knowing he’s got higher aspirations when he joins the University of Minnesota wrestling team next winter.
Wasley advanced to the state finals with a 2-1 win over Silas Dailey of Plymouth in the semis. In the quarters, Wasley scored a 15-4 win over Brandon Meister of Spooner.
Wasley finished his high school career with a 146-15 record and he ended his senior season 48-1. He placed third at state last year and second as a sophomore. Holzer surmised that a broken finger at his freshman sectional tournament cost Wasley a chance for a fourth state medal.
Wrestling is big in the Wasley family. Devin’s dad was a state finalist for Holmen in 1993. The Wasleys had more than 30 family members and friends in the stands.
Devin’s younger brother, Owen, was the fifth place finisher at 152 pounds. Owen opened the tournament with a familiar opponent, beating Prescott’s Sam Murphy 8-7. He then advanced with an 8-2 win over Easton Hull of Waupun. In the semifinals, Owen ran up against Zane Licht of Lodi, the eventual state champion, who won by technical fall. Wasley moved to the wrestlebacks, losing to Amery’s Wyatt Ingham 6-3. That put Wasley in the fifth place match against Maddox Cejka of Prairie du Chien. Wasley scored a 6-2 win to earn the fifth place medal.
Two other Panthers got their first experience at state. Sophomore Teague Holzer won an action-filled match against Drake Muellenbach of Campbellsport in the opening round at 120 pounds, who was the fifth seed. Holzer started with a quick 5-0 lead, but then had to fight off his back to avoid a pin. Holzer took a 12-11 lead, then got a takedown in the final seconds to advance.
In the quarterfinals, Holzer faced Danny Heiser of Evansville. Heiser commanded the match, winning 11-3. In the wrestlebacks, Holzer drew Chris Karbash of Delevan-Darian. Karbash was extremely strong and he defeated Holzer 3-1. Holzer finished his season with a 41-6 record.
Panther freshman Maverick Kostrzak was defeated in his first match at 106 pounds and didn’t receive a wrestleback. He lost to Gunnar Katzenmeyer of Evansville. He finished his freshman season at 39-9.
“He wrestled well, he just seemed to run out of gas,” said Coach Holzer.
