Monday, May 3
River Falls Educational Program Committee, 6 p.m., district office.
River Falls School Board, 6 p.m., high school.
Somerset School Board, 6:30 p.m., district office.
Roberts Board of Review, 6 p.m., Village Hall.
Tuesday, May 4
St. Croix County Board, 5 p.m., Government Center, Hudson.
Thursday, May 6
St. Croix County Public Protection & Judiciary Committee, 8 a.m., Government Center, Hudson.
Roberts Plan Commission, 7 p.m., Village Hall.
Monday, May 10
River Falls School District Finance & Facilities Committee, 6 p.m., district office.
River Falls Personnel Committee, 7 p.m.
Hudson School Board, 6 p.m., district office.
New Richmond City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Roberts Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall.
Tuesday, May 11
River Falls City Council, 6:30 p.m., virtual.
Wednesday, May 12
Hudson Housing Authority, 4:30 p.m., 1015 Second St. and virtually.
