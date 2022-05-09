Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 194 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA FREEBORN RICE STEELE IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MORA, OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Goodhue County in southeastern Minnesota... * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 554 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wanamingo, or 17 miles east of Northfield, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Goodhue around 605 PM CDT. Welch around 610 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Red Wing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH