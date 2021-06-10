Construction on Highway 35, which runs through downtown Hudson, will continue throughout the summer. The current deadline is set for sometime in November.

The road is closed to through traffic, with a detour taking drivers into Minnesota, but those looking to get to downtown shops and restaurants can still do so.

The section of work from Front Street to Vine Street includes only partial reconstruction, meaning the road is still open to vehicles.

Parking on Second Street through the heart of downtown is closed. Visitors can still park along First and Third streets, as well as in the various lots off Second Street.

Full street reconstruction runs from Vine Street to the Lake Mallalieu Bridge, and that section is fully closed to traffic.

The project team is working to tweak signal timing at Coulee Road in order to alleviate some of the long backups that have been seen heading out to Interstate 94, according to an update from the city. During this time drivers are asked:

If going to North Hudson, use the detour via Minnesota Highway 94

If driving to somewhere in Hudson outside of downtown, consider using Exit 2

The city is posting weekly construction updates on its website at hudsonwi.gov.