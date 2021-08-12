Hudson saw a string of thefts from vehicles last month. To guard against these thefts, Police Chief Geoff Willems reminded residents to “light it up and lock it up.” Car owners should remember:
Lock car doors
Don’t leave valuable inside vehicles
Don’t leave vehicle running and unattended
Take garage door openers inside with you, or try not to leave them in vehicles parked outside
Close garage doors and lock service doors into garage
Make sure video door bells are working properly
Turn on outside lights at night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.