For many, Mother’s Day marks the unofficial start of gardening season. It’s a common rule that planting should occur after the holiday.
For those looking to get their garden started, the St. Croix Valley Master Gardeners is here to help.
The group, made up of St. Croix and Pierce county master gardeners, serves as a source for advice and resources specific to the local area.
Its monthly meetings on various horticulture topics are open to the public. On May 27, the group will hear a presentation on caring for trees.
The group’s annual plant sale will be Saturday, June 5 at the Octagon House.
So what can you plant now?
If you’re looking for veggies, you have the options of transplants or seed. Master Gardener Donna Davis suggests chives, onion, broccoli or cauliflower can be plated as transplants now. She avoids brussel sprouts, which take up space and aren’t ready until almost Thanksgiving.
With seed, Davis said peas, radish, spinach, lettuce, kale, beets and turnips can all be planted now.
The Master Gardeners host plant trials every year, testing to see what grows well in local soil. The 2020 trail tested different types of beans, beets, bok choy, carrots, lettuce squash, basil and phlox. The most successful were:
Bean - Maxibel
Reed beet - Red Ace
Mini bok choy - Asian delight
Colored Carrots - Malbec
Butterhead Lettuce - Buttercrunch
Summer Scallop Squash - Early White
Large leaf basil - Italian large leaf
Annual phlox - Red.
Results from previous trials are available at svmga.weebly.com. Previous years have tested different varieties of celery, cucumbers, pea, peppers and much more.
